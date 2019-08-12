IXP Corporation Reaches Milestone in Managed Services for 911 Dispatch

PRINCETON, N.J. and SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IXP Corporation—a prominent national public safety managed services company—has been awarded a second five-year extension to its contract with the Chattahoochee River 911 Authority (ChatComm). The agreement brings IXP to 15 years under contract with the Authority.

IXP has provided 911 emergency communications managed services for ChatComm since the Authority's inception in September 2009. The Authority serves four municipalities in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

As the nation's first public-private partnership of a 911 communications center, ChatComm presents a model for the tangible benefits that managed services can bring to a mission-critical government service. Providing a "total solution" for emergency communications center management for police, fire, and EMS agencies, IXP has successfully managed over five million emergency calls for service. Originally serving Sandy Springs and Johns Creek in Fulton County, Georgia, ChatComm has expanded to include Dunwoody and Brookhaven in DeKalb County. Utilizing a fixed-price contract, IXP has exceeded the contract performance metrics for the past 120 consecutive months of operation.

IXP designed and implemented the 16,000-square-foot ChatComm facility, hired and trained telecommunicators and support personnel, and procured and installed all critical technologies for the operation—a complete turnkey operation that was originally delivered in six months. IXP's services include technology integration and management, emergency call taking and dispatch operations, staffing, and center management.

"This new ChatComm contract extension continues to validate the IXP platform for 911 managed services. The longevity, continuity, and quality of our work with ChatComm reflect our unique ability to take the client from concept to long-term managed services, including technology refresh," says William E. Metro, Chairman and CEO, IXP Corporation. "By re-engineering the business process and management of emergency dispatch services, we are able to make agile decisions, drive performance on a daily basis, and provide cost-effective services to the public."

According to Metro, the next five-year phase of IXP's work with ChatComm will be structured in two components: Dispatch Operations and Technology Support. There will be a task order developed for each technology project, with a written dialogue on how IXP will solve each challenge. This evolving methodology reflects IXP's continuing focus on transparency and technological innovation.

IXP Corporation is also marking its 20th year of business in 2019. According to Lawrence Consalvos, IXP's President and COO, "Our unparalleled ability to deliver the highest level of public safety performance while also offering long-term financial stability has instilled great trust among both public safety and local governments leaders. We eliminate the traditional pain points of operations and technology typically experienced by public safety agencies and we provide an elevated level of service that truly redefines the quality of our private-public partnership."

He adds that IXP's dispatch services meet the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies' Emergency Medical and Fire Service public safety communications accreditation standards, thereby making it easier for local governments to achieve and maintain their accreditations.

Metro concludes, "Our unyielding commitment to the public safety market diminishes uncertainty and creates confidence and trust, which ultimately has tremendous value to law enforcement, local governments, and the public they protect."

About IXP Corporation: IXP Corporation (www.ixpcorp.com) is a public safety managed services company. IXP delivers long-term, financially sustainable 911 emergency communications and intelligent video analytics for local governments, colleges, universities, and medical campuses. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, with a nationwide base of clients, IXP is the market leader for 911 managed services and the go-to company for tackling the toughest challenges in public safety.

SOURCE IXP Corporation

Related Links

https://www.ixpcorp.com/Home.aspx

