IXP Corporation Selected To Manage 911 Emergency Dispatch Center In Webster County, Iowa

FORT DODGE, Iowa, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IXP Corporation—a prominent national public safety and emergency communications solutions provider—has been awarded a five-year contract by the County of Webster, Iowa, to operate and manage its 911 dispatch center, effective immediately. IXP will provide staffing for the emergency communications center as well as system-wide technology support.

Lawrence Consalvos, IXP's President and COO, says: "IXP is very excited about bringing our 911 Managed Services to Webster County, the City of Fort Dodge, and Iowa. We look forward to many years of delivering high levels of emergency communication services and financial sustainability."

Utilizing IXP's managed care solution is expected to bring notable cost savings and enhanced safety to Webster County. IXP's management will also enable the County to transition to a medical dispatching system, which involves dispatchers gathering critical information for EMS personnel, along with providing medical direction to callers in some cases.

The Center will be staffed by 12 supervisors, call takers and dispatchers who are recruited from the local workforce.

Long-term financial predictability and improved operational services that result in a higher level of public safety are hallmarks of IXP's comprehensive approach. IXP's managed services model achieves cost savings for municipalities by alleviating the burden on local governments due to long-term unfunded pensions and other benefits liabilities.

On the technology side, the firm works with municipalities to navigate the advances in broadband voice and data technologies for use by public responders. In addition, IXP's high-performance dispatch services meet the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies' rigorous public safety communications accreditation program, thereby making it easier for municipalities to achieve or maintain their law enforcement accreditation.

IXP Corporation currently manages emergency communications centers for Princeton, East Windsor, Lawrence Township, and Hightstown in New Jersey; Johns Creek, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, and Brookhaven in Georgia; Danbury, Connecticut; and Boston's Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority.

About IXP Corporation: IXP Corporation ( www.ixpcorp.com ) is a public safety managed services company. IXP delivers long-term, financially sustainable 911 emergency communications and intelligent video analytics for local governments, colleges, universities, and medical campuses. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, with a nationwide base of clients, IXP is the market leader for 911 managed services and the go-to company for tackling the toughest challenges in public safety.

