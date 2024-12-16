iXpressGenes Appoints John Schmitt as CEO, Announces Nationwide TAI Test Launch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iXpressGenes (iXG), a biotechnology company transforming trauma care, is proud to appoint co-founder John Schmitt as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and announce the nationwide launch of its Trauma Autoimmune Indicator (TAI) test, available by Q2 2025. This cutting-edge advancement represents a paradigm shift in trauma detection and prevention, empowering healthcare providers to identify trauma-induced diseases like PTSD before symptoms emerge.

As a 20-year Army veteran, he understands firsthand the devastating impact trauma can have on mental and physical health. In addition to being a combat leader, he served in a variety of capacities from Assistant Professor at the United States Military Academy at West Point to leadership roles in Science and Technology as well as Major Defense Acquisition Programs. John obtained an MS in Microbiology and Immunology from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine rounding out unparalleled expertise to iXG.

"I'm honored to lead this world-class team and grateful for the opportunity to combine scientific passions and leadership experiences to continue to serve in a meaningful way," said John Schmitt, CEO of iXpressGenes. "The TAI test is a game-changing evolution on the path of precision medicine, giving providers the tools to detect trauma-induced diseases like PTSD early to minimize human suffering and help relieve overburdened mental health systems. This launch marks a critical step in fundamentally changing the paradigm faced by survivors of trauma from receiving reactive to preventative care."

iXG is honored to have received support from influential congressional leaders, including members of the Senate and House Veterans Affairs Committees. This backing underscores the critical role iXG plays in addressing the PTSD crisis within the veteran community. Congressional leaders have acknowledged the importance of fostering innovation in preventative care, reinforcing the importance of providing transformative solutions for veterans and active-duty service members alike.

"We are so proud of the support we've received from our congressional leaders," said Schmitt, "Their commitment strengthens our ability to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our veterans and aligns with bipartisan efforts to advance preventative trauma care." With federal leaders recognizing the urgency of addressing PTSD through innovative solutions, iXG remains steadfast in its work. "iXG is committed to continuing its collaboration with federal partners to achieve transformative outcomes," Schmitt added.

iXG has uncovered that prolonged stress and trauma can lead to differentiated inflammation and autoimmune responses in the body. This inflammation can result in severe trauma-induced diseases including PTSD, autoimmune diseases, chronic pain syndromes, cardiovascular diseases, and more. Using its revolutionary TAI test, iXG can detect specific biomarkers that indicate developing trauma-related disease before symptoms ever manifest, enabling prevention and early intervention.

iXG is committed to equipping healthcare providers with the tools they need to make a lasting difference. By combining groundbreaking technology with visionary leadership, iXG is driving a shift from reactive treatment to proactive prevention—empowering providers to take a more precise, impactful approach to trauma care.

iXG's TAI test integrates effortlessly into existing clinical workflows, providing:

A Baseline for Health: Use TAI screening to establish a starting point for treatment and monitor progress over time

Early Intervention Opportunities: Prevent costly treatments by addressing trauma-related conditions before symptoms worsen

Objective, Actionable Data: Move beyond self-reporting with measurable insights that guide precise care

Relapse Prevention: Detect early signs of recurrence to intervene promptly and help prevent setbacks

iXG is an associate company at HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, a nonprofit research and innovation center based in Huntsville, Alabama. It is renowned for its work in genomics, biotechnology, and life sciences, serving as a hub for cutting-edge research, education, and economic development. The institute collaborates with global researchers to develop advanced genomic technologies and applications. HudsonAlpha's combination of research excellence, economic impact, and educational outreach makes it a vital player in the biotech industry and a catalyst for innovation in science and technology. Its work not only impacts Alabama but also contributes to global advancements in biotechnology.

Be part of the movement reshaping trauma diagnosis and prevention. To join the community of providers reshaping trauma diagnosis and prevention, get started here: ixpressgenes.com/become-a-provider.com.

Learn more about iXG ixpressgenes.com.

About iXpressGenes (iXG):

iXG revolutionizes early detection to prevent PTSD, anxiety, and depression, modernizing mental health care with a diagnostic-aid biomarker technology. iXG provides a simple blood test that identifies autoimmune indicators before these conditions develop, serving veterans, first responders, and all survivors of trauma, empowering healthcare providers with more confidence to diagnose and treat trauma. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, iXG is dedicated to advancing preventive science and reshaping the future of mental health care.

