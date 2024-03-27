IXS Holdings Selects SEI for Cybersecurity and Network Operations

SEI to Provide Enterprise-Wide Managed Security Services for Multi-National Manufacturer

OAKS, Pa., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced that it will manage IXS Holdings, Inc.'s cybersecurity and network operations through SEI Sphere®. Owned by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., IXS Holdings is a leading manufacturer for automotive components and industrial markets across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA regions. SEI Sphere provides comprehensive cybersecurity and IT solutions designed to protect and optimize enterprise technology and data.

Following a thorough selection process, IXS Holdings selected SEI Sphere to manage its network and security operations in a multi-national environment across 35 branch plants in the U.S. and Canada. SEI Sphere's network operation services, coupled with its cybersecurity program, will support better operational outcomes by streamlining network monitoring and management, threat detection, intelligence, and remediation.

Steve Bomberger, Head of SEI Sphere, said:

"Complex supply chains, interconnected endpoints, and the pace of digital transformation put a spotlight on organizations' exposure to risk—especially in the manufacturing sector. Organizations increasingly need a comprehensive platform that manages both cyber risk and network operations. With our organizational stability, quality of talent, and depth of resources, we're thrilled to support IXS Holdings' growth by enabling them to scale their IT capabilities and support their needs.

"Network-level visibility and a single-provider model improves efficiency and expands the breadth and depth of cybersecurity, allowing us to identify vulnerabilities quickly and remediate when necessary—and we're excited to explore opportunities to accelerate our company's growth."

Francis Mushi, Vice President of Information Technology at IXS Coatings, said:

"In a space where the vendor network is sprawling, digital innovation outpaces security, and any amount of downtime could have serious consequences, the manufacturing sector is one of the most targeted sectors for cybercrime. Building and maintaining our network and security operations is critical to enabling efficiency and scale in a multi-national environment—and working with a single provider allows us to focus more time on serving our customers. We look forward to working with SEI to streamline, optimize, and protect our operational integrity and drive future growth."

About SEI Sphere®

As a managed security services provider (MSSP), SEI Sphere provides comprehensive business solutions that deliver cybersecurity, network operations, and cloud services. Supporting and securing the evolving IT needs of today's regulated and fast-growing businesses, SEI Sphere helps them build and maintain a secure technology foundation. For more than 50 years, SEI has provided technology platforms and solutions that enable clients to focus on strategic initiatives and drive future growth. For more information, visit seic.com/sphere.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of Dec. 31, 2023, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.4 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

About IXS

Innovative XCessories & Services LLC, or IXS, is composed of three divisions: LINE-X, Ultimate Linings, and Ground Effects. LINE-X is a franchisor of 500+ branded service locations and the industry's largest aftermarket retailer of spray-on bedliners, as well as industrial coating solutions with deep expertise in the formulation of polyurea coatings and high-speed robotic applications that enable bedliner production at OEM scale. Ultimate Linings is an industry leader for premium, long-lasting polyurethane, polyurea, and hybrid coating solutions. Ground Effects is the market leader for OEM spray-on pickup truck bedliners, and the division provides additional margin-enhancing vehicle upfit services. More information is available at linex.com , ultimatelinings.com , and gfxltd.com.

Company Contact: Media Contact: Emily Baldwin Kerry Mullen SEI Vested +1 610-676-3262 +1 917-765-8720 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company