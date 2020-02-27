Iyuno Media Group Named 10th Largest Global Language Service Provider In Slator's 2020 Language Service Provider Index

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment technology and localization company Iyuno Media Group was named the 10th largest language service provider (LSP) by Slator, an independent language services industry analyst firm, in its 2020 Language Service Provider Index (LSPI).

Iyuno reported 217 percent growth, the largest of any organization on the 2020 ranking, as a result of M&A and organic growth, as was reported within the index. Slator reported "it was a second year of strong growth for Iyuno, whose revenues climbed ca. 68% in 2018."

Since the 2019 index, Iyuno merged with global localization company BTI Studios. In 2018 Iyuno was ranked 21st in the 2019 edition with $58.3 million in revenue, while BTI was ranked 13th with $114.5 million in revenue.

"Iyuno has experienced a year of dramatic change and hard work, combining two of the largest global localization studios, introducing new innovation across all of our 37 facilities and delivering more than 44,000 hours of dubbing and 300,000 hours of subtitling," said David Lee, chairman, Iyuno Media Group. "We are proud to have made Slator's top 10 list of global localization companies and look forward to continued growth this year."

The Slator 2020 Language Service Provider Index is a ranking and index of the world's largest translation, localization, interpreting, and language technology companies. Slator makes business sense of the translation and language technology markets through news and insights on demand drivers, funding, talent moves, technology and more.

To access the full report, visit https://slator.com/data-research/the-slator-2020-language-service-provider-index/

About Iyuno Media Group

Iyuno Media Group is a global entertainment technology and localization company serving the world's leading entertainment studios in dubbing, subtitling and media services with over 37 offices, in 33 cities, in 30 countries. Iyuno provides end-to-end global media services that enhance global storytelling through expert fluency, a seamless and secure experience and connected network. A technology trailblazer with grounded core values centered on quality and simplicity in an ever-changing industry, Iyuno uses its sophisticated in-house technology for all of its product and service offerings. With over 18 million subtitled and 6 million dubbed minutes of content in 80+ languages, Iyuno is focused on connecting video, connecting people, and connecting content to the world.

