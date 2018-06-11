IZ Adaptive to Relaunch With Expanded Inclusive Fashion Collection

TORONTO, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IZ Adaptive, the ready-to-wear apparel brand designed for adults with physical disabilities, today announced that it will relaunch in September 2018. IZ Adaptive first debuted in 2009 when Izzy Camilleri, one of Canada's most celebrated fashion designers, made the shift from runway couture to accessible fashion for wheelchair users. Since closing doors to customers at the end of 2016, Camilleri has focused on refreshing the business model, which will have a broader product offering, more accessible price point, and new wholesale component – all contributing to an increased global reach. Leading online retailer, Zappos, will add IZ Adaptive to its portfolio of adaptive clothes and shoes this fall, making it one of the first to carry the brand. In the past 18-months, inclusive design has gained mainstream interest with brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Target, Nike and Under Armour, recently introducing adaptive collections.

The new IZ Adaptive line will feature wardrobe basics for people with disabilities, both wheelchair users and those who are ambulatory. The 55-piece launch collection includes tees, denim and jackets across men's, women's and un-gender categories; pricing will range from $25 USD for a t-shirt to $425 USD for a men's suit. Design elements like magnetic closures, pull tabs on zippers and pants, elastic waist bands and open back tops make getting dressed easier for everyone, while bringing more independence to people with disabilities. Approximately 60 percent of the IZ Adaptive collection is designed specifically for wheelchair users.

"I'm thrilled to be announcing a new IZ collection," said Izzy Camilleri, CEO and Founder of IZ Adaptive. "We'll be introducing the brand to a new group of people who will benefit from the adaptive features, while continuing to serve our original audience, which was exclusively wheelchair users. Strategic partnerships with retailers will support our mission to provide accessible fashion to as many people as possible on a global scale. Zappos is an industry leader and I'm excited to have them on board for our launch."

Fueling Camilleri's design strategy for the new IZ Adaptive line is the concept of a "perfect fit," something unique yet relatable to everyone when it comes to clothing and to life. Since 2009, her team has worked closely with the disabled community to understand their fit needs, and the brand will release a series of video interviews throughout the summer – leading up to the fall launch – in which individuals speak to their idea of a perfect fit.

The World Health Organization estimates that more than one billion people in the world (15 percent of the population) live with some form of disability, of whom nearly 200 million experience considerable difficulties in functioning. In the years ahead, disability will be more prevalent given ageing populations and an increase in chronic health conditions; nearly everyone will have a temporary or permanent impairment at some point in life. By designing with disability in mind, Camilleri aims to make getting dressed easier for everyone, and to help empower people to feel their best through fashion.

About IZ Adaptive

IZ Adaptive is a ready-to-wear apparel line designed for adults with physical disabilities. The brand features wardrobe basics like tees, denim, coats, and other casual wear with adaptive design features that make getting dressed more accessible to everyone. Fashion designer Izzy Camilleri founded the company in 2009, as one of the first brands to launch a truly inclusive apparel collection. IZ Adaptive is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit www.izadaptive.com.

About Izzy Camilleri

Izzy Camilleri is one of Canada's foremost and most celebrated fashion designers, and a pioneer in disability fashion design. She has received awards such as CAFA's Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, and her adaptive line has been featured in the Royal Ontario Museum. In 2016, she had the honor of wardrobing Canadian rock singer Gord Downie of The Tragically Hip for his final sold-out tour, Man Machine Poem. For more than 30 years, Camilleri has designed custom clothing for an international clientele, crafted gorgeous collections featured in fashion magazines from Vogue to InStyle, and dressed film industry stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Mark Wahlberg, Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie and David Bowie. For the past 10 years, Camilleri has focused on inclusive fashion through her brand IZ Adaptive (formerly called IZ Collection), with the mission to make great looking and fitting clothes accessible to everyone. To learn more about Camilleri, visit www.izzycamilleri.com.

