iZen and Aviya Mattress Make Achieving 'Simple. Life. Balance.' Even Easier Through a New Partnership

CLAYTON, N.J., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- No one knows more about the science behind comfort and recovery than iZen by Innovative and Aviya Mattress.

Both companies provide innovative products designed to help alleviate the effects of stress and promote relaxation and recovery from head to toe. So, it only made sense for the creator of state-of-the-art massage chairs and products and the maker of the country's number one online innerspring mattress to forge a partnership.

iZen Massage Chair and an Aviya Innerspring Mattress

As a result of the partnership, iZen customers can now see and feel a sample of Aviya's luxurious, top-rated mattress at iZen's Cherry Hill Mall showroom. They can even order a mattress in-store. This is a unique advantage since Aviya mattresses are otherwise only available for purchase online.

"We really liked iZen's philosophy and the quality and the level of detail that they put into creating their massage chairs and body massagers. Our crazy days can take a toll on our health. That's why it's so cool when two companies can come together to help millions of people improve their general well-being," said Nick Nolan who is a founding partner of Aviya Mattress. "It's also impressive how iZen has mastered the delivery of premium home massage products at affordable prices. That is aligned with the philosophy we have adopted so successfully at Aviya," Nolan added.

Aviya Mattress is part of a family-owned mattress manufacturing company that's been around for more than 75 years. Decades of mattress-building experience led to the development of high-quality, comfortable and long-lasting mattresses at affordable prices. Aviya makes all of their mattresses in one Ohio-based factory and never outsources to other manufacturers. And until this strategic partnership, Aviya Mattresses were only sold through the company's website.

"We are very excited to partner with Aviya for multiple reasons. Firstly, we are happy to provide products for our respective customers that restore, energize and aid in recovery — in both sleeping and waking states. From sunrise to sunset, our collective products can positively impact our customers' well-being. Additionally, our mutual commitment to quality and providing premium products at reasonable prices with an easy online shopping experience makes both brands a perfect match," said Stephen Oatway, iZen/Innovative executive. The company's tagline "Simple. Life. Balance." reflects its passion for providing easy solutions to help customers live healthier, more balanced lives.

For more information about iZen and Aviya, please visit www.shopizen.com and www.aviyamattress.com.

About Aviya Mattress

Aviya Mattress is helping to lead the changes happening in the mattress industry — from materials used to the customer purchase process. Aviya collaborated with master mattress craftsmen to design and develop the most comfortable and affordable innerspring mattress possible. The company uses only high-quality materials, high-density foams and individually wrapped innerspring coils during the construction process to create a great sleeping experience for a fraction of the cost. Aviya also makes every effort to use locally sourced, environmentally friendly components like polyurethane foams that are blended with soy to reduce the amount of petrochemicals used in the production process.

About iZen

iZen is a leading creator of state-of-the-art massage chairs and personal massage products. Based in Clayton, New Jersey, iZen has simplified the process of finding and buying unique massage products. iZen chairs are offered with premium parts, materials, delivery, return policies and service guarantees, as well as financing, that most in the massage industry cannot deliver at comparable prices. iZen is committed to providing superior products at reasonable prices.

About Innovative

iZen's parent company Innovative Vending Solutions LLC is a retail leader of three unique retail-to-consumer solutions that touch over one million customers monthly in over 650 mall properties, 35 airport locations and 200-plus travel plazas, with a total of 2,500 locations across North America. Beyond the iZen brand, Innovative operates Relax & Recharge, a patented line of commercial-grade massage chairs (www.ivsvend.com) and Zoomaroo, a line of luxury vehicle mall rides for children (www.zoomaroo.com).

