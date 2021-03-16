IZI Medical Products Announces the Launch of its fully automatic Quick-Core Auto Biopsy System

OWINGS MILLS, Md., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IZI Medical Products, LLC ("IZI"), a leading manufacturer of medical devices used in interventional radiology and interventional oncology procedures, announces the launch of its Quick-Core Auto Biopsy System ("Quick-Core Auto") for soft tissue biopsy. The Quick-Core Auto is a lightweight, fully automatic biopsy device that builds upon the legacy of IZI's Quick-Core semi-automatic biopsy system, and offers the same reliability, precision, and quality.

"IZI has made significant strategic investments to enhance its Quick-Core tissue biopsy portfolio, including expanding the length and gauge size of its semi-automatic range, as well as introducing a fully automatic device. The Quick-Core Auto is a great solution for all soft tissue biopsy needs and complements IZI's Women's Health offering, which includes Indicator Markers used during mammograms, Quick-Core, Quick-Core Auto and ColdCare Packs for biopsy sampling, and Kopans and X-Reidy Localization Wires used for breast localization," said Greg Groenke, CEO, IZI Medical.

The Quick-Core Auto has three programmable firing modes for tissue sampling – automatic, delay and zero-throw mode. It will be available in a combination of different gauges (12G through 20G) and lengths (6cm through 25cm), with and without coaxial needles.

IZI Medical's portfolio is supported by a dedicated sales team of direct representatives and independent distributors to drive market penetration in the United States, followed by expansion into Europe.

As a leading innovator, manufacturer, and distributor of quality medical devices, IZI Medical provides the continuity that our healthcare partners need to succeed. Based in Owings Mills, Maryland, just outside Baltimore, IZI is a leading developer, manufacturer, and provider of high-quality medical consumable devices used in interventional radiology and oncology, radiation therapy, neuro-spine, and image guided surgery procedures. IZI has built a diverse portfolio of products backed by strong intellectual property and currently sells to more than 1,000 domestic customers as well as internationally across 25 countries.

Jovie Soriano

IZI Medical Products, LLC

410-753-9121

[email protected]

