izmo, Inc Acquires Geronimo Web, Creating a Global Powerhouse in Automotive Digital Retail

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- izmo, Inc., (izmocars) a pioneer in interactive media and digital retail solutions for the automotive industry, today announced its strategic acquisition of Geronimo Web, a global leader in digital marketing programs for OEMs and dealerships. This landmark move establishes izmo as one of the largest providers of digital web platforms for automotive dealers across Europe, USA and South America.

The combined entity will now serve over 4,000 dealers worldwide, providing services in 37 countries and 16 languages. Geronimo's established OEM relationships and its extensive dealer client base, coupled with izmo's cutting-edge technology and proven track record, will offer clients an unparalleled suite of products and resources to drive their digital retail strategies.

Tej Soni, CEO of izmo, Inc., stated, "This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize the automotive retail landscape. Geronimo's expertise in digital web and online marketing, combined with our innovative interactive media products will enable us to deliver even greater value to our customers worldwide."

Jackie Lawton, CEO of Geronimo, added, "Joining forces with izmo allows us to leverage their state-of-the-art technology and extensive resources. This partnership will empower us to accelerate our mission of guiding OEMs and automotive dealerships through their digital transformation journey."

Key Benefits for OEMs and Dealerships

Expanded global reach: Serving over 4,000 dealers worldwide.

Serving over 4,000 dealers worldwide. Diverse product portfolio: Access to a wider range of innovative products and resources to meet evolving needs.

Access to a wider range of innovative products and resources to meet evolving needs. Enhanced expertise: A seasoned management team with a proven track record of success.

izmo's comprehensive product portfolio, including izmoemporio 3D Virtual Showroom, Digital+ Digital Transformation Program, and MarketingFactory, will now be accessible to thousands of dealers who utilize Geronimo's platform.

About izmo, Inc.

izmocars is the world's largest producer of Interactive Media Content for the Automotive Industry and provides Digital Retail, CRM and Big Data Solutions for the automotive industry. Founded in 2002 it now operates internationally with office in USA, France, Belgium, India and Spain. For more information, visit www.izmocars.com.

About Geronimo Web

Geronimo is a leading global provider of digital marketing programs for OEMs and dealerships. Founded in 2009, the company has a proven track record of helping dealers improve their online presence, enhance customer engagement, and drive online car sales. For more information visit www.geronimo.io.

