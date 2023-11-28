izmocars Launches izmoemporio 3D Automotive Showroom with 360 deg Walk-Arounds

Revolutionary 3D Technology with Feature Hot-Spots will Transform Online Automotive Shopping

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- izmocars, a leader in interactive digital technology for automotive, today launched the upgraded izmoemporio, an interactive 3D showroom with 360-degree Walk-Around and Feature hot-spots designed to revolutionize the online automotive shopping experience. izmoemporio provides photorealistic 3D models with customizable environments and detailed feature descriptions that allow customers to fully explore vehicles prior to visiting a dealership.

"We are thrilled to introduce izmoemporio and its innovative technology to both dealers and shoppers," said Tej Soni, CEO of izmocars. "Today's vehicles have more technology and features than ever before. With izmoemporio's detailed 3D models and on-demand feature descriptions, customers can become familiar with everything the vehicle offers before they even step foot in the dealership."

izmoemporio addresses a major pain point in the buyer's journey - lack of engagement and product information on dealership websites. Studies show that 98% of visitors leave a dealer's site without submitting a lead. izmoemporio creates an engaging and informative experience proven to increase website conversion rates by over 30%, generating leads that convert upto 50% higher than normal website leads.

The innovative 360-degree walk-around with hot spot technology allows customers to view vehicles from all angles, configure color and trim options, visualize parts and accessories installed, and click on specific components to see feature descriptions, creating an online experience as informative as an in-person dealership visit. For dealers, this leads to more qualified leads, increased sales, and higher gross margins on sales.

According to a study by Cox Automotive, 74% of car buyers feel 360-degree walkarounds help them better evaluate a vehicle compared to static images. Another study by Google found that 30% of customers are more likely to purchase a vehicle after seeing an interactive 360 degree view without needing a test drive.

izmoemporio's 3D models are created from izmocars' vehicle scan data using the latest laser scanning and CGI technology to achieve unparalleled realism. As the first provider to scan and model over 500 vehicles in-house, izmocars can provide trusted configurators that match actual inventory. Infact, izmoemporio provides customer buying options even if a particular model is not in stock, creating additional sales opportunities for dealers.

izmoemporio will be sold as a monthly SaaS offering to dealerships of all sizes either as an add-on to existing izmocars websites or as a standalone product.

To learn more about izmoemporio, visit www.izmoemporio.com

About izmocars:

izmocars is a pioneer in the digital automotive retail revolution, providing dealerships with innovative web solutions for over 20 years. Our products include izmoauto- Digital Web Platform, izmoemporio – 3D Showroom with 360 deg walkaround and www.autogozo.com – Spanish language Auto Portal. izmocars is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Los Angeles , Chicago, Brussels, Paris and Bangalore.

