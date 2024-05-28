izmostock Revolutionizes Rental Car Industry with Unparalleled High-Resolution Automotive Stock Images

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- izmostock, the world's largest high-resolution automotive stock image provider and a division of izmocars, announces its Rental Car Industry Solution, a groundbreaking offering designed to transform the online presence of rental car companies, leasing agencies, and rental car listing websites.

The online rental car industry has seen significant growth recently, fueled by factors like greater internet access, evolving consumer habits, transparent pricing, and the ease of booking through mobile devices. High-quality images have been crucial in increasing online booking rates on car rental websites. In particular, research within the rental car sector has demonstrated a clear link between the quality of images and customer bookings; listings featuring multiple high-quality photos consistently attract more clicks and secure more bookings compared to those with fewer or lower quality images.

A survey of rental car customers indicated that clear, detailed photos were crucial in their decision-making process. Individual rental car companies have reported increased bookings and customer satisfaction after improving their image quality.

Key features and benefits of the izmostock Rental Car Industry Solution include:

Unmatched image quality : High-resolution exterior and interior images, 360-degree interior panoramas, colorized 360-degree exterior spins, and Trim Level Color Correct images ensure that vehicles are presented in the best possible light.

: High-resolution exterior and interior images, 360-degree interior panoramas, colorized 360-degree exterior spins, and Trim Level Color Correct images ensure that vehicles are presented in the best possible light. Comprehensive coverage : The library encompasses virtually every make and model released each year, with over 90% coverage in North & South America and Europe .

: The library encompasses virtually every make and model released each year, with over 90% coverage in North & and . Seamless integration: Images are mapped to major industry automotive databases, simplifying the process of building solutions that leverage izmostock's vast image library.

Images are mapped to major industry automotive databases, simplifying the process of building solutions that leverage izmostock's vast image library. Weekly model releases : The library is continuously updated, ensuring that businesses have access to the latest images for new vehicles.

: The library is continuously updated, ensuring that businesses have access to the latest images for new vehicles. Fully copyrighted images : All images are fully copyrighted and protected under international copyright laws, providing businesses with complete peace of mind and legal protection.

By leveraging izmostock's images, rental car companies can reduce operational costs for their web portal, seamlessly integrate with their technology platform, enhance web user experience through standardized vehicle presentation, rapidly develop and deploy solutions with standardized images and database mapping, and manage and control global image coverage from a single source.

Another key benefit is that all izmostock images are produced in-house at the company's own studios, ensuring they are fully copyright compliant. This protects izmostock's clients from potential liabilities associated with using AI-generated or scraped images that may infringe on third-party rights.

"We're proud to offer a product that not only meets the comprehensive needs of the rental car industry but does so with the quality and reliability that only izmostock can provide," said Tej Soni, CEO of izmostock. "Our commitment to high production quality, depth of coverage, and regular updates has established us as the leading copyrighted content provider for the online rental car industry."

izmostock (www.izmostock.com) is the world's largest provider of high-resolution automotive stock images, offering a comprehensive library that covers virtually all makes and models. With over 20 years of experience and a commitment to innovation, izmostock empowers businesses to create visually stunning and informative listings that attract and engage customers. As a division of izmocars, a leading provider of digital solutions for the automotive industry, izmostock is uniquely positioned to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients while ensuring full copyright protection for its intellectual property.

