J & B Medical's Medical Director, Stephen Shaya, M.D., Speaks at the Vatican about Extending the Reach of Healthcare

"I was honored to present at the venerated Fourth International Vatican Conference. It was an amazing opportunity to demonstrate what J & B Medical has been doing all over the world in countries like Pakistan, Iraq, and Ghana, to make healthcare affordable and accessible," said Dr. Shaya. "The world needs to find solutions to make health care for the poor preventative, accessible and affordable and J & B Medical is proud to be part of this essential global effort."

The challenge to deliver quality and affordable healthcare globally has increased in recent years. For example, the prevalence of diabetes has increased 66 percent over the last 10 years, which has placed the disease among the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. In addition, cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and lung diseases caused 37 percent of all deaths in low-income countries. A shortage of health care professionals further exacerbates the problem as an aging world is forced to deal with major disparities in care delivery. New technologies present opportunities for innovative solutions. By utilizing advancements in technology, we can deliver quality and affordable healthcare to every corner of the world.

"Democratizing access to healthcare is an important theme for this historic event," said Dr. Robin Smith, President of the Cura Foundation. "It's absolutely vital that all regions and peoples across the world have equal access to the incredible, life changing therapies and powerful technologies we're reading about every day. We're looking forward to a terrific panel discussion, and advancing this important mission."

"Francis of Assisi has a quote that has always struck me: 'Start by doing what is necessary, then what is possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible,'" said Dr. Shaya. "It inspires all of us at J & B Medical to provide quality and affordable healthcare to people around the globe – especially those that are less fortunate."

The Fourth International Vatican Conference is an exclusive, high-profile event that brings together leading journalists, scientists, physicians, patients, ethicists and leaders of faith, government and philanthropy to engage in conversations on how scientific advances coupled with cooperation can provide hope for the future with improved healthcare for all.

The Cura Foundation leads a major global health movement, with the passionate purpose to improve human health. Cura unites public and private sectors, partnering with doctors, patients, business leaders, philanthropists and thought leaders to collaborate and create breakthroughs around the world. The foundation drives change by raising awareness of scientific advancements in genomics, emerging technologies and big data to usher in the future of medicine. Cura helps people live longer, better lives free from suffering. The Cura Foundation is a nonsectarian, nonpartisan, public and tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. For more information, please visit: https://thecurafoundation.org

J & B Medical is a family-owned and privately held women-certified global data and health care solutions company that was founded in 1996 by Dr. Fawzi and Mary Shaya. Our 16 different business enterprises run the gamut from medical distribution (from 953 manufacturers to customers in 48 states and 28 countries) to specialty distribution like veterinary and emergency medical supplies to one of the largest providers of consumable medical products to patient's homes in the United States. Our programs have been nationally and internationally recognized for improving clinical outcomes and quality, and providing significant cost savings. In addition, HNC, our telemedicine company, is providing care virtually to millions of patients globally. J & B is a platform of purpose and possibilities.

