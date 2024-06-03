J Alexander Martin CEO of FOR US BY US STUDIOS Appoints John Askew as President

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For Us By Us Studios, a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, proudly announces the appointment of John Askew as President of the company. John Askew brings a wealth of experience and a visionary leadership style to For Us By Us Studios. As President, Askew oversees the studio's day-to-day operations, spearhead strategic initiatives, and cultivate partnerships that enhance the studio's portfolio.

J Alexander Martin, CEO of For Us By Us Studios, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to have John Askew as President. His exceptional leadership skills, coupled with his deep understanding of the industry, make him the perfect fit for our team. John's vision aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver groundbreaking content that resonates with diverse audiences globally."

"I am honored to be a part of For Us By Us Studios at such a pivotal time," said John Askew. " Our $450 million dollar partnership with Euldora Financial underscores our strategic vision to expand the studio's influence and capabilities in the entertainment industry. This significant investment will allow us to amplify our mission of producing culturally relevant and impactful content on a global scale. Securing this partnership with Euldora Financial is a testament to the strength and potential of our studio," said John Askew.

Under the partnership with Euldora Financial, For Us By Us Studios also entered into a $150 million dollar deal with Santi Films. This collaboration will produce a slate of high-profile films designed to tell stories from diverse and underrepresented voices. This deal exemplifies For Us By Us Studios' commitment to fostering creative partnerships and delivering compelling stories that resonate across diverse demographics.

John Askew's vision for For Us By Us Studios includes the ambitious development of a state of the art film studio complex in Camden, New Jersey. This facility is set to not only elevate the studio's production capabilities but also serve as a catalyst for economic growth in the region. By bringing this complex to Camden, Askew aims to create numerous job opportunities in construction, film production, and related services, significantly contributing to the local economy. This initiative reflects Askew's commitment to fostering community development while expanding the studio's footprint and influence in the entertainment industry.

For All Media Enquiries:

Leon Cosby III

[email protected]

SOURCE For Us By Us Studios