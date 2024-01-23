J+ Americas Launches Newly Revamped eCommerce Website

News provided by

J+ Americas Inc.

23 Jan, 2024, 09:53 ET

Enhanced Online Shopping Experience for J+ BOOSTER 2 on jplusbooster.com

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J+ Americas Inc. continues to redefine the future of electric mobility by providing cutting-edge charging solutions such as the groundbreaking J+ BOOSTER 2. The extremely robust and highly flexible portable charger for electric vehicles (EVs) sets new benchmarks in terms of convenience and durability. The U.S. subsidiary of a Swiss-based pioneer and market leader in portable EV chargers, J+ Americas – today announced the launch of a newly revamped eCommerce website jplusbooster.com, on the Shopify platform.

Continue Reading
The versatile J+ BOOSTER 2 charging station enables EVs to charge from any conventional household or industrial socket-outlet throughout North America.
The versatile J+ BOOSTER 2 charging station enables EVs to charge from any conventional household or industrial socket-outlet throughout North America.

"J+ Americas is committed to providing our customers with an exceptional online shopping experience. We have implemented a series of updates aimed at making the purchasing process more seamless, more informative, and rewarding for our valued customers. These enhancements reflect our commitment to providing not only top-quality products but also a convenient, reliable and secure journey for every shopper", Michael Vifquain, E-Commerce Manager at J+ Americas.

To celebrate this with its customers J+ Americas is offering a 10% discount on all orders from January 22 to February 15, 2024, with the code "BOOST2024". In addition, during this limited time promotion, shipping is free for orders over $50.

Key Features of the Enhanced Online Shopping Experience:

  1. Optimized Navigation: Improved navigation functions ensure a more intuitive product search process, streamlining the shopping journey for an enhanced user experience.
  2. Comprehensive Product Descriptions: Detailed information on each product, its features and benefits for a more informed buying decision.
  3. Highlighted Customer Reviews: Customer reviews are prominently displayed to demonstrate the exceptional product quality and satisfaction experienced by others.
  4. Consistent Branding and Messaging: Enhanced graphics and visual elements provide a visually coherent experience and ensure consistent branding and messaging across various marketplaces.
  5. Multiple Payment Options: Added convenience through expanded payment options – including Shop Pay by Shopify, Paypal, GPay by Google and Venmo – providing a secure and flexible payment process.

About J+ Americas

J+ Americas Inc., headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is a subsidiary of a leading globally active Swiss manufacturer of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company operates in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

J+ Americas is present on the North American market with the J+ BOOSTER 2, the universal charger for electric cars. The Swiss engineered device charges with up to 40 amps and has a variety of adapter plugs with automatic power detection for virtually all conventional power outlets. It is characterized by comprehensive safety features, such as the active temperature monitoring J+ CELSIUS in household adapter plugs. Its body is military-grade aluminum for extreme ruggedness. With the J+ BOOSTER 2, J+ Americas offers a portable charger for the North American market that is also particularly suitable as a wall charging station.

Further information about the company, its products and solutions can be found on www.jplusamericas.com and on www.jplusbooster.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Media Note: Images library is available here.

SOURCE J+ Americas Inc.

Also from this source

J+ BOOSTER 2 Portable EV Charging Station at SEMA Show

Juice Americas Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Swiss-based Juice Technology AG – the market leader in portable chargers for electric vehicles (EVs) –...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.