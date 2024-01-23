J+ Americas Launches Newly Revamped eCommerce Website

Enhanced Online Shopping Experience for J+ BOOSTER 2 on jplusbooster.com

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J+ Americas Inc. continues to redefine the future of electric mobility by providing cutting-edge charging solutions such as the groundbreaking J+ BOOSTER 2. The extremely robust and highly flexible portable charger for electric vehicles (EVs) sets new benchmarks in terms of convenience and durability. The U.S. subsidiary of a Swiss-based pioneer and market leader in portable EV chargers, J+ Americas – today announced the launch of a newly revamped eCommerce website jplusbooster.com, on the Shopify platform.

The versatile J+ BOOSTER 2 charging station enables EVs to charge from any conventional household or industrial socket-outlet throughout North America.

"J+ Americas is committed to providing our customers with an exceptional online shopping experience. We have implemented a series of updates aimed at making the purchasing process more seamless, more informative, and rewarding for our valued customers. These enhancements reflect our commitment to providing not only top-quality products but also a convenient, reliable and secure journey for every shopper", Michael Vifquain, E-Commerce Manager at J+ Americas.

To celebrate this with its customers J+ Americas is offering a 10% discount on all orders from January 22 to February 15, 2024, with the code "BOOST2024". In addition, during this limited time promotion, shipping is free for orders over $50.

Key Features of the Enhanced Online Shopping Experience:

Optimized Navigation: Improved navigation functions ensure a more intuitive product search process, streamlining the shopping journey for an enhanced user experience. Comprehensive Product Descriptions: Detailed information on each product, its features and benefits for a more informed buying decision. Highlighted Customer Reviews: Customer reviews are prominently displayed to demonstrate the exceptional product quality and satisfaction experienced by others. Consistent Branding and Messaging: Enhanced graphics and visual elements provide a visually coherent experience and ensure consistent branding and messaging across various marketplaces. Multiple Payment Options: Added convenience through expanded payment options – including Shop Pay by Shopify, Paypal, GPay by Google and Venmo – providing a secure and flexible payment process.

About J+ Americas

J+ Americas Inc., headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is a subsidiary of a leading globally active Swiss manufacturer of charging solutions for electric vehicles. The company operates in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

J+ Americas is present on the North American market with the J+ BOOSTER 2, the universal charger for electric cars. The Swiss engineered device charges with up to 40 amps and has a variety of adapter plugs with automatic power detection for virtually all conventional power outlets. It is characterized by comprehensive safety features, such as the active temperature monitoring J+ CELSIUS in household adapter plugs. Its body is military-grade aluminum for extreme ruggedness. With the J+ BOOSTER 2, J+ Americas offers a portable charger for the North American market that is also particularly suitable as a wall charging station.

Further information about the company, its products and solutions can be found on www.jplusamericas.com and on www.jplusbooster.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

