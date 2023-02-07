J. Anthony (Tony) Nelson was Named a Top Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leader by Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association (DCIIA)

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Anthony (Tony) Nelson, Chief Diversity Officer of Custodia Financial, has been recognized as one of the Top Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Leaders by the Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association (DCIIA). Tony will be honored alongside 24 others for their dedication and commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the Defined Contribution Industry.

Tony Nelson

The DCIIA's DEI Leaders program was created to recognize individuals creating a more inclusive financial industry that delivers better returns for all stakeholders. The awards went to leaders from across the industry, including asset management, financial advisors, and in the case of Custodia Financial, providers of innovative technology solutions that measurably protect retirement savings while workers have outstanding loans.

"The financial industry, in particular the retirement industry, has acknowledged the need to change, and I applaud DCIIA for creating an award to showcase the talented professionals making a difference," says Tod A. Ruble, CEO of Custodia Financial. 401(k) programs are the most significant retirement and savings vehicle ever created in the US. Underrepresented minorities borrow at much higher rates and bear the brunt of layoffs during difficult economic times." Retirement plans must do more to realize their full potential and close the wealth gap.

"I am thrilled and honored to be recognized as a DEI leader by DCIIA," said Tony. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are essential to creating a more equitable and just financial industry. I am proud to be part of a community of leaders committed to making a positive impact".

Custodial Financial:

Custodia Financial automatically improves participants' 401(k) retirement outcomes. We offer the only available 401(k) loan protection program that prevents loan defaults caused by job loss. Custodia Financial's innovative programs repay 401(k) loans in the event of separation from employment. To learn more, please visit www.custodiafinancial.com.

DCIIA:

The Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving retirement outcomes of America's workers. DCIIA is dedicated to promoting best practices, conducting, and promoting research, and providing education and thought leadership on retirement and benefits issues.

SOURCE Custodia Financial