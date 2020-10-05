J Balvin's Famous Order is Next Up on McDonald's Menus Across the U.S.

"From topping charts around the world to landing countless award nominations, J Balvin is a trailblazing international icon," said McDonald's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Morgan Flatley. "He's always been a regular at McDonald's restaurants during his concert tours, and now we're excited to bring his go-to order to our menus across the U.S."

The J Balvin Meal is available to order in restaurants for carry-out, at the Drive Thru, via McDelivery or through the McDonald's App.

"As a longtime McDonald's fan, I am excited to join the short list of global icons who have had a meal named in their honor," says J Balvin. "I am looking forward to sharing my signature order with my fans, along with more surprises that are to come with this partnership. ¡Lego!"

With more than 25 billion career streams and 35 million records sold worldwide, J Balvin is regarded as one of the top-selling artists of all time. Following the launch of the first signature meal in September, this is only the second time a celebrity's name has been featured on the McDonald's menu since 1992.

Stay tuned for more from McDonald's and J Balvin in the coming weeks.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com , or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/mcdonalds .

SOURCE McDonald's Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mcdonalds.com

