J. Bell-Jones LLC of Cleveland, Ohio, announces the launch of the Fourth Edition of THE COUNTY FAIR GAME.

CLEVELAND, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joanne Zwingler Farinacci, who grew up in rural Ohio, created the family board game in 2008 so that families could 'take the fair home.' The game enables men, women, girls and boys to 'return to the fair' and play out the annual historical and local celebration on a beautifully illustrated game board. Joanne first made the game available through catalogs and to agricultural associations, and now it is sold at Barnes & Noble stores and Barnes & Noble online.

The new edition features the same game but with a larger board, custom pawns, and additional art, marking activities and contests enjoyed at county and state fairs across the nation and Canada.

Players begin with $85 in game cash. They must 'park' their marker in one of four parking lots, then enter the board fairgrounds through the ticket gate. With the roll of the die, players move about the fairgrounds, spending money at concession stands, grandstand shows, and to make deposits on a mower, tractor or even a goat. Livestock and horses are well represented in the game, as are the traditional arts and crafts. It features the domestic arts such as pie contests, art and quilt making, the contributions and dedication of farmers, marching bands, midway games, horse contests, cows, tractors and treats. There is a Grandstand 'racetrack' where players can return to as often as they wish to try their luck in a race.

"Through the years we have heard from players of all ages in all states who have shared the game as gifts and enjoyed it at home and on the road," Joanne said. "Parents find the vocabulary to be educational. And seniors tell me the game brings back favorite memories."

She says, "I've also always hoped the game would reach families who may have never been introduced to the history and value of agricultural fairs."

The game has won several awards, and the company is a member of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions, and the Game Manufacturers Association.

"Of importance to me, the game is manufactured in the United States," Joanne adds.

