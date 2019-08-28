J. David Tax Law Announces Expansion to Accommodate Client Care

J. David Tax Law, currently going through its third office expansion in four years will leverage their new office space to provide expanded services for its clients with IRS and State tax debts while enhancing the workplace experience for its employees. The new office will also feature state-of-the-art technology to facilitate internal and external collaboration while providing the firm with additional room for growth.

J. David Tax Law will occupy half the second floor at Liberty Center, 7077 Bonneval Rd. Ste. 200, Jacksonville, Florida for a total of nearly 10,000 square feet, with an option to add space in the future. With an extra 4,600 square feet, the firm will have space to hire 30 additional people including up to 15 new tax attorneys. Currently, with 22 tax attorneys, these anticipated additions would make J. David Tax Law one of the largest tax firms in the Southeast.

J. David Tax Law has shown significant year over year growth over the last four years due to their commitment to client care and positive case outcomes. The continuous growth and focus on client care have led the firm to be recognized for numerous accolades including Managing Partner, Jonathan Sooriash being recognized as an Ultimate Tax Attorney by the Business Journal and the firm being recognized as Best Of Jacksonville in the Tax Firm category. J. David Tax Law opened its doors with a staff of two. Founder and tax attorney Jonathan David Sooriash set out to build a firm that provided traditional one-on-one tax attorney to client experience for individuals and businesses, but also a firm that was different, beyond the typical "the more clients the better" model of most tax firms. The firm is still structured with this client-centered approach to this day.

"This is an exciting time for J. David Tax Law. The growth we have recently experienced is a testament to our great team and our focus on fighting for our clients," noted J. David Tax Law's Managing Partner, Jonathan David Sooriash. "With our new office expansion, we are pleased to be able to provide our team with the resources and platform to continue to provide outstanding levels of service to our clients."

About J. David Tax Law

J. David Tax Law, is an award-winning tax firm that represents individuals and businesses in all 50 states that have IRS, State, and State Sales tax debt, including IRS Wage Garnishment and Bank Levy Prevention/Removal, 941 Payroll Tax debts, Revenue Officer negotiations, Business Income Taxes, Civil and Trust Fund Recovery Penalties, Negotiated Affordable Installment Agreements, Penalty Abatement, IRS Tax Lien Removal, Offer in Compromise, Sales Tax Warrants, Fresh Start Program, and Back Tax Return Preparation. You will always work one-on-one with a tax attorney.

For a no-cost consultation with a tax debt expert call 888-756-4322 or go to https://www.jdavidtaxlaw.com/.

