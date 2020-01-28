J. David Tax Law Opens Orlando, Florida Office To Meet Rising Demand

The newest J. David Tax Law office is located downtown and opens with tax attorneys that have vast experience in IRS Payroll Tax debt, IRS Personal Tax debt, IRS audits, and Florida Sales Tax debt representation and sales tax audit services. With the addition of experienced criminal defense attorneys to represent Florida Sales Tax felony and misdemeanor cases the firm will become one of the most well-rounded tax firms in Florida. This addition further solidifies J. David Tax Law's national footprint and strategically places the firm in several key markets in Florida including Orlando and Jacksonville with further Florida expansion to come.

"Orlando has been a key piece to J. David Tax Law's statewide strategy as we implement our vision to be Florida's tax firm," said Jonathan D. Sooriash, J. David Tax Law's managing partner. "This is an ideal opportunity to introduce our full-service tax debt representation services into the Orlando market by assembling a team that brings vast experience in all tax controversy representation areas. This expansion solidly places us at the crossroads for individuals and businesses in Florida and provides our clients with better statewide coverage."

The new staff all reside in the Orlando metropolitan area and are eager to fight for their Orlando clients facing the devasting effects of unpaid Federal or State tax debt. They are also excited to look at opportunities to support local charitable organizations and be a caring corporate citizen for the community they work and live in. J. David Tax Law has won various awards in Florida for client care and the Orlando staff are enthusiastic to accept the challenge to continue J. David Tax Law's commitment to client care and winning cases for their tax clients.

J. David Tax Law, is an award-winning tax firm that represents individuals and businesses in all 50 states that have IRS, State, and State Sales tax debt, including IRS Wage Garnishment and Bank Levy Prevention/Removal, 941 Payroll Tax debts, IRS Audits, Sales Tax Audits, Revenue Officer negotiations, Business Income Taxes, Civil and Trust Fund Recovery Penalties, Negotiated Affordable Installment Agreements, Penalty Abatement, IRS Tax Lien Removal, Offer in Compromise, Florida Sales Tax Warrants & Crimes, Fresh Start Program, and Back Tax Return Preparation. You will always work one-on-one with a tax attorney.

For a no-cost consultation with a tax debt expert call 407-603-3962 or go to https://www.jdavidtaxlaw.com/orlando/. For more information about our reputation Google "J. David Tax Law Orlando Reviews" to see what our Clients are saying about their experience.

