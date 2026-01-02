J Franco named ABWA's Business Woman of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Business Women's Association (ABWA) announced today that J Franco, MBA, MCM, CEO and Founder of FIMM Agency, has been named the 2026 American Business Woman of the Year, the Association's highest individual honor.

The American Business Woman of the Year is selected from ABWA's nationally recognized Top Ten Business Women of the Year program, which annually honors ten outstanding members for excellence in career achievement, education, leadership, and community involvement. One honoree is chosen to represent ABWA and working women nationwide.

Franco leads FIMM Agency, a content marketing and social media management firm supporting high-level, service-based business owners. She is a two-time Stevie® Award recipient, named Social Media Manager of the Year in 2024 and 2025, and a recipient of the 2025 Sheri Parrack Diversity in Excellence Small Business Award from the Federation of Houston Professional Women (FHPW). She was also named FHPW Entrepreneur of the Year in 2024. Her academic credentials include a Master of Communication Management from the University of Southern California Annenberg School, an MBA, and a bachelor's degree with a concentration in marketing.

"J is the epitome of an ABWA Top Ten Business Woman and member," said Elizabeth Johnson, CAE, Executive Director of ABWA. "She is successful and professional, while also striving for more for herself, her community, and her ABWA chapter. We are proud to have J represent our organization as the 2026 American Business Woman of the Year."

"I am honored, grateful, and humbled by this national recognition," said Franco. "ABWA's mission shaped me into the woman and leader I aspired to become, and as a small business owner, it has given me the platform to serve with purpose."

About the American Business Women's Association (ABWA):

Founded in 1949, the American Business Women's Association (ABWA) is a national professional association dedicated to empowering women in business through leadership development, education, networking, and national recognition. With members representing diverse industries across the United States, ABWA provides opportunities for professional growth, personal development, and community impact. Learn more at www.abwa.org.

