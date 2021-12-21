J. Gregory Winchester is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Gregory Winchester is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Executive for his work in the Commercial Real Estate Investment field and in acknowledgment of his work at Summit Investors LLC.

As a seasoned executive with 40 years of experience, Mr. Winchester specializes in real estate investments, private company investments, and consulting at Summit Investors.



Mr. Winchester attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he graduated with his Bachelors of Science degree in Business Administration in 1979. Mr. Winchester was the President of the Rho Chapter Alpha Pi Omega, President of the Common Cause Chapter, and a member of Beta Gamma Sigma and the Order of the Old Well. He then went to the American Institute of Banking, where he earned a Foundations of Banking Diploma in 1982. Mr. Winchester returned to school in 2000 when he attended an Advanced Management Program at Duke University Fuqua School of Business.



He began as the Assistant Vice President of the First National Bank of Atlanta in 1979. He worked there for four years before starting at Lomas Management in 1983, where he worked as the Executive Vice President for over 13 years. Mr. Winchester then became Co-Owner and Co-CEO of Trimont Real Estate Advisors. Trimont is a global financial services firm specializing in the asset management of complex performing and nonperforming credit. He worked in this capacity for two decades before founding his own company, Summit Investors LLC, in 2012.



At Summit Investors, Mr. Winchester focuses on strong values and a business model that dedicates at least 25% of profits to global charities. Mr. Winchester works with individuals and families looking to generate wealth and create opportunities for real estate investment, private company investment, and those seeking consultation services. Mr. Winchester has worked with commercial real estate developers, operators, and commercial investment firms to find diverse properties to invest in.



In addition to Summit, Mr. Winchester works as the Head of Industry and Alumni Relations and as an Adjunct Professor at the Auburn University Masters of Real Estate Development Program. Located in Auburn, AL, Mr. Winchester teaches the next generation of real estate professionals. He is the Co-Founder of the school's CityBuilders Program and is the MRED Advisory Board Chair.



Mr. Winchester has been recognized repeatedly for his work by nearly 20 publications. He was named an Honorary Citizen by the city of Charlotte, NC.



Actively involved in his field, Mr. Winchester is a member of the Association of Real Estate Property and Infrastructure, the Real Estate Roundtable of Washington, D.C., and is an Executive Committee Member of the ULI Atlanta Federal Reserve Capital Markets Council. He is a former member of the CRE Finance Council, the Mortgage Bankers Association, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Managers, and ICSC.



Looking ahead, Mr. Winchester hopes to donate more funds to charities and continue to assist his community and those around the world with investment opportunities.



For more information, visit https://www.summitinvestors.com/.

