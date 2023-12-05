J INTS BIO Gives Presentation of Phase 1/2 study of 'JIN-A02', a Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR TKI, at ESMO Asia 2023

News provided by

J INTS BIO

05 Dec, 2023, 02:16 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J INTS BIO announced that early results of the Phase 1/2 study of its novel, orally administered 4th generation EGFR-TKI 'JIN-A02' were presented at the ESMO Asia 2023 conference held in Singapore from 1st to 3rd December 2023.

Continue Reading
Professor Cho, Byoung Chul, poster presentation of Phase 12 study of its Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR-TKI ‘JIN-A02’ at the European Society for Medical Oncology Asia in Singapore (ESMO Asia 2023)
Professor Cho, Byoung Chul, poster presentation of Phase 12 study of its Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR-TKI ‘JIN-A02’ at the European Society for Medical Oncology Asia in Singapore (ESMO Asia 2023)

'JIN-A02', a 4th generation EGFR-TKI, is a substance that selectively binds to C797S, a mutation that leads to resistance to 3rd generation EGFR-TKIs (Osimertinib, Lazertinib), a treatment for EGFR+ NSCLC. It has demonstrated strong efficacy in preclinical studies, and the results have already been presented at several academic conferences.

Currently, the company is conducting a global phase 1/2 clinical study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and anti-tumor activity of "JIN-A02" in patients with advanced NSCLC carrying EGFR mutations.

During ESMO Asia, the safety and PK results for the first two cohorts of patients recruited in Part A (Dose Escalation) of the clinical study were presented. To-date, no dose limiting toxicities (DLTs) or maximum tolerated dose (MTD) were reported and dosing for the 3rd cohort of patients will begin very soon.

According to J INTS BIO, the clinical study is progressing well and recruitment has been unexpectedly successful with no unnecessary delays between the cohorts. The company also noted that further dose escalations will allow a robust evaluation of the anti-tumor effects of 'JIN-A02', and enable the assessment of its overall safety.

SOURCE J INTS BIO

Also from this source

J INTS BIO, WCLC 2023 - Presentation of Phase 1/2 study of 'JIN-A02', a Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR TKI

J INTS BIO, WCLC 2023 - Presentation of Phase 1/2 study of 'JIN-A02', a Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR TKI

J INTS BIO announced that Phase 1/2 study of its novel, orally administered 4th generation EGFR-TKI 'JIN-A02' was presented at the 2023 IASLC World...
J INTS BIO, Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR TKI 'JIN-A02' - Dosing of First Patient in the Global Multi-center Phase 1/2 Clinical Study began

J INTS BIO, Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR TKI 'JIN-A02' - Dosing of First Patient in the Global Multi-center Phase 1/2 Clinical Study began

J INTS BIO announced the successful dosing of the first patient in its global multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical study of 'JIN-A02' on 31st July at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.