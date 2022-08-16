J INTS BIO, Oral presentation of Preclinical results of its Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR TKI 'JIN-A02' at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna, Austria (IASLC 2022 WCLC)

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J INTS BIO announced that the pre-clinical data of its novel, orally administered 4th generation EGFR TKI 'JIN-A02' was presented on the 8th of August, at the 2022 IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer held in Vienna, Austria, during the official session entitled "Overcoming Resistance to EGFR Inhibitors".

Prof. Cho Byoung-chul, Director of the Lung Cancer Center at Yonsei Cancer Hospital, Korea, presented data which indicates that 'JIN-A02' targets NSCLC cancers harboring double or triple C797S mutations.

In-vitro and in-vivo data of 'JIN-A02' showed robust inhibitory activities against NSCLC cancer cell-lines harboring double and triple C797S mutations, with selectivity away from EGFR Wild Type, which is important for patient safety.

In addition, 'JIN-A02' also effectively reduced tumor volume in a dose-dependent manner, compared to Osimertinib, in mouse model harboring EGFR C797S triple mutation, showing high brain penetrance with efficacy. Prof. Cho ended his presentation by putting forth that JIN-A02 may be the Best-In-Class 4th generation EGFR-TKI against NSCLC.

About J INTS Bio

J INTS BIO is a bio company specialized in developing innovative anti-cancer and orphan drugs to realize the goal of changing lives and improving health for patients around the world. J INTS BIO's teams have prior multi-year experience in multinational pharmaceutical companies and CROs and track records in medical, regulatory affairs, drug discovery and development.

About JIN-A02

'JIN-A02' is a novel orally administered 4th Generation EGFR TKI targeting C797S mutations in NSCLC. Although 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Generation EGFR TKIs have been used with some success, recurrence occurs in most patients including 3rd Generation TKIs such as Osimertinib. Currently, there are no approved therapies for patients who developed EGFR C797S mutations due to the use of 3rd Generation EGFR TKIs and with the high propensity of these cancers to metastasize to the brain, there is an urgent need to develop an effective drug with high blood-brain barrier permeability. 'JIN-A02', a novel oral EGFR TKI, which is effective against C797S mutations and have a high brain penetrance, is therefore expected to become the most promising Best-in-Class 4th-generation EGFR TKI in NSCLC patients with limited or no viable treatment options.

