J INTS BIO, Phase 1/2 study of 'JIN-A02', a Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR TKI, accepted for presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research 2024 meeting in USA (AACR 2024)

News provided by

J INTS BIO

26 Feb, 2024, 03:15 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J INTS BIO announced on the 26th of month that the Phase 1/2 clinical study of its Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR TKI "JIN-A02" for the treatment of NSCLC has been accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting to be held in San Diego USA from 5 to 10 April.

Continue Reading
J INTS BIO CI
J INTS BIO CI

The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) is an authoritative cancer society and is considered one of the world's top three societies in the field of cancer, along with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO). J INTS BIO will present a poster during the "Phase I Clinical Trials in Progress" session, which will be held on April 8 from 1:30 to 5:00 p.m.

The topic of the presentation is "Phase 1/2 clinical trial of JIN-A02, a 4th generation EGFR-TKI for 3rd generation EGFR-TKI resistant patients in EGFR mutated advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer".

'JIN-A02', a 4th generation EGFR-TKI, selectively binds to C797S, a mutation that leads to resistance to the use of 3rd generation EGFR-TKIs (such as Osimertinib, Lazertinib), in the treatment of EGFR+ NSCLC. 'JIN-A02' is highly selective for and strongly inhibits NSCLC with C797S double or triple mutations and is expected to show efficacy against intracranial tumors due to its high blood-brain barrier permeability.

In August last year, J INTS BIO registered the first patient for the global Phase 1/2 clinical trial of 'JIN-A02' at Severance Hospital in Korea. This clinical study is currently recruiting patients with EGFR mutation-positive and advanced NSCLC at in Korea, including Asan Medical Center and the National Cancer Center, and the University of California (U.C. Irvine).

The dose escalation part of the study is now at its 4th dose level, and despite the preceding low dose levels, early efficacy responses were observed in targeted lesions, especially in patients with the C797S mutation. J INTS BIO plans to expand the number of clinical trial sites globally and in Korea, this will include Seoul National University Hospital, Samsung Seoul Hospital, and Seoul St. Mary's Hospital.

A J INTS BIO official said, "The global clinical trial for 'JIN-A02' is progressing well and is receiving interest in the global market."

Details of the AACR presentation will be released on April 8th.

SOURCE J INTS BIO

Also from this source

J INTS BIO Gives Presentation of Phase 1/2 study of 'JIN-A02', a Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR TKI, at ESMO Asia 2023

J INTS BIO Gives Presentation of Phase 1/2 study of 'JIN-A02', a Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR TKI, at ESMO Asia 2023

J INTS BIO announced that early results of the Phase 1/2 study of its novel, orally administered 4th generation EGFR-TKI 'JIN-A02' were presented at...
J INTS BIO, WCLC 2023 - Presentation of Phase 1/2 study of 'JIN-A02', a Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR TKI

J INTS BIO, WCLC 2023 - Presentation of Phase 1/2 study of 'JIN-A02', a Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR TKI

J INTS BIO announced that Phase 1/2 study of its novel, orally administered 4th generation EGFR-TKI 'JIN-A02' was presented at the 2023 IASLC World...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.