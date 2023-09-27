J. J. Jerome's New Book Declares Dangers of Artificial Intelligence Are Overstated

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new nonfiction book called Evolution Ended proposes that the current fear of AI is overblown and details five major reasons that AI will not become the existential threat envisioned by people like Elon Musk. It also proposes three simple rules to make AI safer.

Evolution Ended is the story of how modern technology has effectively ended "survival of the fittest" biological evolution, and with it, many of the sexual, social, and political systems that evolution spawned. This fascinating book weaves history, science, and popular culture to explore how we arrived at our current state and the biological, social, sexual, and political implications of an AI-powered world that is changing far faster than we can evolve. J.J. Jerome is an award-winning engineer and futurist who used his unique background in brain science and electronics to become a seminal influence in numerous cutting-edge technologies. He has been an internationally acknowledged leader in developing human interfaces and intelligent building technology and is currently one of the nation's leading thinkers on using big data to mitigate climate change.

Evolution Ended is the product of highly accomplished futurist, engineer, and author J.J. Jerome. The book posits that humanity is in the midst of a technologically induced transition that is dramatically affecting our social, economic, and political systems. Evolution Ended shows how this trend will continue to lead to enormous changes in how we live, work, and the very evolution of mankind.

Rather than proving a danger to humanity, Evolution Ended proposes that AI is actually necessary to maintain our lifestyle. It proposes that AI will take humanity beyond the brutality of survival of the fittest evolution to a new paradigm - one where we are not defined by our DNA, but by our dreams

Evolution Ended became available in bookstores August 30, and has already received excellent reviews. J.J. Jerome is available for comment or an interview. Advanced copies of the book are available on request.

If you want more information on the book or would like to interview J. J. Jerome, please contact him through his website jjjerome.com , or contact his publicist Cristina Deptula at [email protected] or 510-589-8252.

SOURCE J. J. Jerome