J. Kirby Best to Speak at Pure Origin in London on the Benefits of On-Demand Manufacturing in the US

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc., an innovative leader in on-demand personalized apparel manufacturing, announced today that they will be a part of the U.S. Office of Textiles and Apparel (OTEXA) stand at Pure Origin, a division of Pure London. OnPoint CEO J. Kirby Best will also be a seminar panelist discussing the advantages for international markets to manufacture in the United States.

OnPoint Manufacturing will be showing at Pure Origin July 21-23, 2019

Pure London, happening July 21-23, 2019, is the United Kingdom's leading fashion trade show, which takes place twice a year in Olympia, London. Pure Origin is held alongside Pure London and brings together all aspects of fashion sourcing and manufacturing under one roof. It is a convenient and cost-effective way for buyers to meet with U.K. and international manufacturers.

"It is an honor to be invited by OTEXA to represent OnPoint and discuss the benefits of on-demand U.S. manufacturing at Pure Origin," said Best. "Through our on-demand manufacturing model, we are able to offer international brands and designers easy and affordable entry into the U.S. market. Our zero minimum model, fast turnaround and complete fulfillment services enable the international customer a more sustainable way to set up their garments and not manufacture until a product is sold. They incur no warehousing fees for unsold inventory and using our complete fulfillment services means there are no customs or import fees to pay. It's a more sustainable business model that ultimately helps the brand increase their revenue potential."

OnPoint Manufacturing will be a part of OTEXA's stand, #PO-Z17, and Best will participate in a seminar scheduled for Monday, July 22 from 2:30 p.m.-3 p.m. BST at the Origin Stage. Best will be available in the OTEXA stand on Sunday and Monday.

The seminar titled, "Made in USA – Your gateway to the large US Consumer Market," will cover the advantages of manufacturing in the U.S. and also how to manage supply chain disruptions and be first and fast to market. Best will be joined on the panel by Kim-Bang Nguyen, Director of Export Promotion/Strategic Business Alliances for OTEXA and Anna Livermore, Founder of V.Mora Fashion Consulting and Development. The seminar will be moderated by Clay Hickson, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP).

Show Information:

Olympia London

Hammersmith Road

Kensington, London W14 8UX

Dates and Times (in BST):

Sunday, July 21 - 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, July 22 - 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 23 - 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

PROGRAM LINK: https://www.purelondon.com/pure-origin

About OnPoint Manufacturing, Inc.

OnPoint Manufacturing specializes in purchase-activated, on-demand, personalized apparel manufacturing. OnPoint has developed technologically advanced manufacturing and distribution solutions for the apparel industry's CDM. Our factory model automates and integrates nearly every aspect of the manufacturing process from order entry to delivery. The integrated components driven by complex software solutions allow OnPoint to manufacture unique SKU's on-demand thereby eliminating inventory costs and streamlining the supply chain. Founded by CEO J. Kirby Best, OnPoint maintains a manufacturing facility in Florence, Alabama, with headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. OnPoint was named 2018 Alabama Manufacturer of the Year by the Business Council of Alabama and the Alabama Technology Council.

