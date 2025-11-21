J-L CAUVIN ANNOUNCES RUN FOR CONGRESS IN NEW JERSEY

Community advocate, lawyer, and nationally-recognized comedian offers fresh approach as he seeks seat vacated by Governor-Elect Mikie Sherrill

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, community advocate, lawyer, and nationally-recognized comedian J-L Cauvin of Bloomfield announced that he is running for Congress as a Democrat in New Jersey's 11th Congressional district.

"I'm running because what's happening right now in Washington is far from funny," said J-L. "Democrats must send representatives to Congress who are ready and willing to fight for our country. The residents of NJ-11 know it's time to move on from the state party insiders and failed politicians who've shown they're not ready to meet this moment."

J-L represents a fresh, new approach, breaking away from the stale politics that have left Democrats on their heels over the first year of Donald Trump's second administration.

"I see the ways that Trump is destroying the American Dream for the people of New Jersey," added J-L. "We need to make America affordable again. We need to protect and strengthen our democracy. And playing by the old rules just won't cut it. The time for political hacks is over."

J-L's story is a reflection of the American Dream. He is the second son of an Irish-Catholic mother and an immigrant father from Haiti, born into a middle-income family in New York City. He earned a B.A. in History for Williams College before pursuing his law degree at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C.

J-L returned home to serve as an Assistant District Attorney, representing the people of his community and working directly with victims, families, and community members to ensure that justice was applied fairly to all. Today, J-L continues his legal career by advocating on behalf of vulnerable local residents facing eviction and other serious hardships, fighting to guarantee that individuals and families have access to support, representation, and a fair chance in the legal system.

Alongside legal work, J-L has built a national audience as a stand-up comedian and impressionist, with his humor going viral during the chaos of Trump's first term. In the tradition of American satirists like the great Will Rogers, J-L built a community of millions by bringing needed levity to some of our darkest days, speaking truth to power while still keeping us civically engaged.

J-L's top priority will always be to his fellow residents of NJ-11. Additionally, the community he has built will put him in a unique position as a freshman Representative to speak from a nationwide platform on behalf of the district.

People can learn more about J-L's candidacy and platform, as well as contribute to the campaign and sign up for updates by visiting JLforNJ.com.

About J-L Cauvin: Democrat J-L Cauvin is a community advocate, lawyer, and nationally-recognized comedian who is running for Congress in New Jersey's 11th district. A resident of Bloomfield, he formerly served as an Assistant District Attorney before pivoting to advocacy on behalf of lower-income residents facing eviction. J-L became nationally recognized for his comedic takedowns of Donald Trump during his first term as President. For more information on the campaign, please visit JLforNJ.com.

