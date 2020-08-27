FARMINGTON, Conn., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Lee Pace, MD, FAAOS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Orthopedic Surgeon in the field of Orthopedic Medicine for his continuous professional excellence throughout his extensive career and with Elite Sports Medicine @ Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

J. Lee Pace, MD, FAAOS

Elite Sports Medicine @ Connecticut Children's Medical Center is dedicated to keeping athletes healthy and injury-free, enhancing athletic performance, and providing proper treatment and care for injuries that do occur. The board-certified physicians, physical therapists, and other highly-trained specialists, many of whom are former high school and collegiate athletes, are actively performing research related to the prevention and recovery of sports-related injuries, including concussions and knee injuries. With four convenient locations in Farmington, Glastonbury, Danbury and Shelton, CT, the care center provides a wide array of services including Concussion Management, Injury Treatment, Same-Day Sports Clinic, Sports Physical Therapy, Injury Prevention, and Performance Enhancement, Golf Swing Motion Analysis Assessment, Motion Analysis, Sports Nutrition and Hydration, Transitional Therapy, and Alternative and Supplemental Therapies.

Highly distinguished, board-certified Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Pace has led an impressive career having accrued 15 years of professional excellence in his respected field. He has gained valuable extensive training and experience, throughout his career, specializing in sports medicine surgeries in children and adults. Renowned as a national and international expert in patellar (kneecap) instability surgery, Dr. Pace has garnered a laudable reputation for his innate ability to perform the highest volume of "trochleoplasty" procedures in the United States. This procedure is highly technical, and is performed to correct a condition called "trochlear dysplasia", which is the most common reason for someone to develop patellar instability. In addition, he has developed and continues to improve a procedure called retro-articular core decompression to correct osteochondritis dissecans of the knee. Dr. Pace has devoted the past three years with the Elite Sports Medicine division at Connecticut Children's Medical Center committed to improving care for his patients. A respected voice in his field, Dr. Pace has authored many peer-reviewed scientific articles.

An academic scholar, Dr. Pace completed his undergraduate degree at Southern Utah University where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. Soon thereafter, he earned his Medical Degree from Boston University School of Medicine where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha honor society and graduated magna cum laude. He went on to complete his residency in orthopedics at the University of Washington in Seattle and a Fellowship in pediatric orthopedics at Children's Hospital Los Angeles/the University of Southern California. In addition, he also completed a second fellowship in sports medicine at Boston Children's Hospital/Harvard Medical School. Early in his career, Dr. Pace traveled to Munich, Germany where he was taught the trochleoplasty procedure by Dr. Philip Schoettle, a world expert in the procedure. Dr. Pace is a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and holds a Certificate of Added Qualification in Orthopedic Sports Medicine.

A frontrunner in his field, Dr. Pace has remained abreast of the latest orthopedic developments by maintaining active memberships with professional organizations. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery and is a member of the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine, Arthroscopy Association of North America, Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America, The Society for Pediatric Research in Sports Medicine, and Research in Osteochondritis Dissecans of the Knee. He is also a co-founder and Steering Committee Chair for Meniscus Replacement Conservation and Repair (MERcURE) study group.

An active member of his community, Dr. Pace serves as a Den Leader for Cub Scout pack #68. He also volunteers sideline services for the local High School athletic events. In addition to devoting his time locally, he and his family sponsor a child in Bangladesh.

In his free time, Dr. Pace enjoys traveling, hiking, snowboarding, and riding bikes with his family.

Dr. Pace dedicates this recognition to his organic chemistry teacher, Ty Redd, Ph.D., and his orthopedic surgery mentors Drs. Doug Hanel, Rick Matsen, Howard Chansky, Chip Routt, Lyle Micheli, and Bert Mandelbaum.

For further information, please visit https://www.connecticutchildrens.org and www.leepacemd.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

