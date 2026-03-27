Marchesi Frescobaldi Releases New Vintage of Pomino Bianco

Pomino Bianco 2025 Debuts in International Markets, Showcasing Tuscany's High-Altitude White Wine Terroir

POMINO, Italy, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esteemed Tuscan wine producer Marchesi Frescobaldi today announced the release of the newest vintage of Castello Pomino Pomino Bianco DOC, now available in international markets. Crafted in one of Tuscany's most distinctive high-altitude white wine regions, the new vintage reflects the estate's hallmark elegance, freshness, and aromatic precision.

A historic estate nestled in the wooded hills of the Florentine mountains, Castello Pomino has long been recognized for its exceptional suitability for white wine production. With vineyards reaching up to 700 metres in altitude, the estate benefits from a cool, ventilated microclimate that enhances aromatic clarity and preserves natural acidity. First identified in 1716 as one of Tuscany's most prized wine territories, the estate continues to stand apart for its luminous, mineral-driven wines.

Pomino Bianco DOC, a highly refined and elegant blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Bianco, expresses this unique environment with balance and finesse. The 2025 vintage was shaped by a favorable growing season: mild early conditions supported steady vine development, while a warm June was followed by cooler-than-average temperatures in July and August, preserving varietal aromas.

The grapes were harvested with great care and immediately processed in an oxygen-free environment upon entering the winery. Fermentation took place primarily in stainless steel, with a small portion in French oak barriques, followed by bottle ageing to enhance harmony and complexity.

Pomino Bianco 2025 shows a clear, vibrant straw yellow hue. The nose opens with citrus and white floral notes, and on the palate, the wine is fresh and mineral, with floral notes complemented by toasted and creamy hints from oak aging. Bright citrus notes carry through to a persistent, balanced finish.

Press Assets

Vintage Sheet HERE

For images download HERE

MARCHESI FRESCOBALDI

Marchesi Frescobaldi's mission is to understand and promote distinctive terroirs, contributing to their becoming inseparable components of the culture of Toscana. The thousand years of Frescobaldi family history constitute an unmatchable treasure of experience, knowledge, and traditions that have made it the embodiment of Toscana's very soul, and the visible expression of its extraordinary vocation for viticulture and of the fascinating variety of its production areas. Marchesi Frescobaldi's nine wine estates are: Castello Pomino (Pomino), Castello Nipozzano (Nipozzano), Tenuta Perano (Gaiole in Chianti), Tenuta Castiglioni (Montespertoli), Tenuta CastelGiocondo (Montalcino), Tenuta Ammiraglia (Magliano in Toscana), Remole (Sieci), Tenuta Calimaia (Montepulciano), and Gorgona. Located in growing areas of Tuscany long famed for production of extremely high-quality DOC, DOCG, and IGT wines, each estate stands out for its individual soils, environment, and history; Ornellaia and Masseto in Bolgheri, Tenuta Luce in Montalcino, Domaine Roy & Fils in Oregon and Attems in the Collio are the four other estates of the Marchesi Frescobaldi Group.

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Media contact:

Carlotta Ribolini

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SOURCE Colangelo & Partners Public Relations