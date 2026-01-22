J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines Unveils Paperwhite Unoaked Chardonnay to National Audience

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines is pleased to announce the national debut of its new J. Lohr Estates Paperwhite Unoaked Chardonnay. The 2023 vintage of J. Lohr Paperwhite is now shipping to distributors nationwide, with the 2024 vintage set to release in March. This wine joins the Estates tier of the winery's famed, cool-climate Chardonnay collection.

2023 J. Lohr Estates Paperwhite Unoaked Chardonnay now available nationwide

Paperwhite Unoaked Chardonnay draws upon the same family-owned, sustainably farmed estate vineyards as the rest of J. Lohr's portfolio, but takes a different stylistic approach. Rather than traditional oak barrel aging and secondary malolactic fermentation, a cold, stainless steel primary fermentation is used to focus the wine's expression of unadorned Chardonnay fruit.

J. Lohr Winemaker, White Wine Kristen Barnhisel notes: "Paperwhite is a fresh take on Chardonnay. The goal is crisp, bright, straightforward Chardonnay character. We grow the fruit for Paperwhite in Monterey's Arroyo Seco AVA, where ocean breezes and gravelly soils provide balancing acidity and delicate aromatics. It's night-harvested and pressed immediately to preserve freshness. The wine is fermented entirely in stainless steel – it is Chardonnay at its purest. The palate is vibrant and mouthwatering, with notes of lemon zest, green apple, and a touch of minerality on the finish that pair with a wide variety of dishes."

The Paperwhite flower, a fragrant type of Narcissus, is unmistakable on the label. J. Lohr Estates Paperwhite Unoaked Chardonnay's striking package and screwcap closure have already made a lasting impression during test rollouts in select markets. With a suggested retail price of $14, Paperwhite is now available through wholesale to retail and restaurant accounts nationwide, as well as online. More information is available on the winery's website at jlohr.com.

About J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines

Founded fifty-one years ago by Jerry Lohr and still family-owned and operated today, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines grows, produces, and bottles a full line of internationally recognized wines from its more than 4,000 acres of Certified California Sustainable estate vineyards in Monterey County's Arroyo Seco and Santa Lucia Highlands appellations, Paso Robles, and St. Helena in Napa Valley. Offering an expressive range of styles that showcase its estate fruit, J. Lohr crafts eight tiers of award-winning wines: J. Lohr Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, J. Lohr Cuvée Series, J. Lohr Vineyard Series, J. Lohr Gesture, J. Lohr Pure Paso® Proprietary Red Wine, J. Lohr Estates, J. Lohr Monterey Roots, and ARIEL Vineyards. The company's online home is jlohr.com

