J. Mario Molina, Physician and Healthcare CEO Launches Digital Platform votercare.org to Mobilize Public on Healthcare

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, J. Mario Molina physician and former CEO of Molina Healthcare, a fortune 150 company, announced a new online platform votercare.org. aimed at informing voters of the facts on healthcare. The reality of the pandemic during this election has changed the political landscape making healthcare a singular issue for many voters.

Votercare.org is a fact-based effort to share the truth about the real health risks around COVID-19, and how to stay safe. Dr. Molina stated "Information must be democratized. That's why we launched votercare.org. The platform is for everyone." Additionally, COVID-19 infection and death rates show that Latinos and communities of color have suffered disproportionately. Americans need the facts and the truth about how to protect themselves and their families.

When asked about communities most at risk during the pandemic, he added "We want to especially engage multicultural and Latino voters about the importance of their healthcare in this election, and give voters the reality about the policy perversion, abuse of power, misinformation and mismanagement of the COVID-19 epidemic perpetrated by the Trump Administration, and will help inform voters overall about the state of healthcare in the United States. "

"We want to ensure that truthful and reliable information is available so our communities understand how policies and issues affect them directly. Overall, we want voters to know their vote matters and their voice must be heard – for the sake of the lives and livelihoods of their families and their communities."

Votercare.org has also launched a social media presence across platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

For more information please visit: www.votercare.org

