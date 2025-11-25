J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery Brings Back Popular Custom Bourbon for Gift Giving

Third Annual Event Allows for One-of-a-Kind Gifting

FRANKFORT, Ky., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery is bringing back its third annual ultimate bourbon gift experience with its customizable bourbon for the holiday season, at special Black Friday pricing. Create your own bottle with J. Mattingly 1845's award-winning double-staved™ bourbon or rye. Choose your wax colors for the bottle's seal. Then dream up your bottle's name. The J. Mattingly 1845 elves will hand bottle it to your custom specifications and have it shipped to your gift recipient's door in time for all your holiday celebrations and gift giving. Enjoy special Black Friday pricing now of just $99.50 a bottle, a savings of $60!

Deck the Halls with your own custom bourbon from J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery. Choose your recipe, create your label message, and pick your wax color topper and we'll custom make it and deliver it to your door. Orders placed by Dec. 15 are guaranteed to arrive by Dec. 25.

J. Mattingly 1845's custom bourbon is made with its award-winning double-staved bourbon and rye whiskeys, which won a Double Platinum at the 2025 ASCOT awards and a Gold Medal at this year's New Orleans Spirits Competition. The double-staving process is a proprietary method that adds additional charred oak staves to each barrel at just the right moment in its aging cycle to coax out extra flavor.

"The custom bourbon bottles from J. Mattingly 1845 make the perfect gift for bourbon aficionados and those hard to buy for people on your holiday list," said Harry Richart IV, president, J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery. "It's so easy to go online, choose your recipe and what you want your label to say, and we'll craft it and have it delivered to your door. If you order by December 15, we'll make sure your loved ones get it by December 25th. These custom bottles make great corporate gifts, hostess gifts, or yearly keepsakes for your bourbon-loving friends."

J. Mattingly 1845 Bourbon and its custom bourbon creation experience are available online at jmattingly1845.com and in person at its Distillery in Frankfort, KY. Gift cards are also available online for the custom bourbon experience and make the perfect present for that hard-to-buy-for bourbon connoisseur or for corporate gifting. Prices for the online bottles are at a special Black Friday pricing of $99.50 for a 750 mL bottle. Shipping is available to 46 U.S. States.

About J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery

The Mattingly family has been synonymous with distilling in Kentucky for more than two centuries, having a hand in the development of at least nine separate distilleries in the Commonwealth, and with connections to some of the most illustrious names in the distilling industry, including George Garvin Brown, the Willetts and the Samuels.

It all started in 1845, with John Graves Mattingly's first distillery in Marion County, Kentucky, Registered Distillery #2. Many historians today believe his distillery was the first registered distillery in Kentucky.

In 2010, Jeff Mattingly took up the family mantle and started his own craft bourbon business. Today, Jeff's son Cameron continues the legacy into the latest generation for J. Mattingly Distillery 1845 in Frankfort, Kentucky, serving as Vice President of Production. J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery continues to innovate, with their proprietary double-staving process and custom bourbon blending experience unparalleled in the spirits industry, available on-site in Frankfort or online at Make Your Own Bourbon | J. Mattingly 1845 | World-Class Bourbon from Frankfort, KY

For more information about J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery visit www.jmattingly1845.com

Media Contact:

Amy Preske

Booze PR

[email protected]

SOURCE J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery