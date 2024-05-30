J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery Offers Custom Bourbon Bottles Perfect for Father's Day

FRANKFORT, Ky., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget neckties for Father's Day, give Dad a custom bottle of double-staved™ bourbon with your own personalized label from J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery. Order online and choose Dad's favorite mash bill from hundreds of proprietary double-staved barrels pre-selected by the Mattingly team of blenders. Customize it even further by choosing the bottle shape, wax color for the stopper, and your own personal message on the label for Dad. The J. Mattingly 1845 team will hand bottle it to your custom specifications and have it shipped to Dad's door. Orders placed before June 5 will be received by Father's Day on June 16. Orders placed after June 5 have the option of a downloadable gift card which can be printed and given to Dad on his special day.

All of J. Mattingly 1845's whiskeys undergo its proprietary double-staving process, allowing the whiskey inside the barrels additional surface exposure to charred barrel staves to impart more flavor and color. This extra surface exposure of the charred staves inside the barrels imparts more caramel and vanilla naturally from the wood, resulting in a more flavorful taste profile. The barrels are then married together and after rigorous taste tests from J. Mattingly 1845's team of blenders, a one-of-a-kind blend is created.

"The online custom bourbon bottles truly are a one-of-a-kind gift that dad, or any bourbon lover, will treasure," said Harry Richart, president of J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery. "Not only is the liquid inside with our double-staved bourbon blends never repeated, but your choice of bottle shape, custom message for the label and wax color combination make it a unique creation not found on the liquor store shelf. It's a gift that stands out from all others with all the customization opportunities."

J. Mattingly 1845 Bourbon and the custom bourbon creation option are available online at jmattingly1845.com and in person at its Distillery in Frankfort, KY. Gift cards are available for the custom bourbon creation experience. Prices for the online bottles start at $120 for a 750 mL bottle. Shipping is available to 45 U.S. States.

About J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery

The Mattingly family has been synonymous with distilling in Kentucky for more than two centuries, having a hand in the development of at least nine separate distilleries in the Commonwealth.

In 2010 Jeff Mattingly took up the family mantle and started his own craft bourbon business. Today, Jeff's son Cameron has joined the team as Vice President of Production, continuing the legacy into the latest generation for J. Mattingly Distillery 1845 in Frankfort, Kentucky. Together father and son offer their proprietary double-staving process as well as a custom bourbon blending experience unparalleled in the spirits industry, available on-site in Frankfort or online at www.JMattingly1845.com.

