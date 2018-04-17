J. McLaughlin Expands Retail Technology Transformation with Aptos Singular Commerce Platform in the Cloud

The retailer's ambitious technology transformation, which took less than a year to complete, included the following Aptos solutions: Aptos Store for point of sale, Aptos Analytics, Aptos Audit and Operations Management, Aptos Customer Relationship Management, Aptos Enterprise Order Management, Aptos Merchandising and Aptos Warehouse Management.

J. McLaughlin deployed Aptos' fully integrated solutions to offer shoppers enhanced engagement, while supporting the expansion of its store footprint across main-street real estate in America.

Following its successful retail systems overhaul, J. McLaughlin will focus its next technology investment on ensuring the right assortments are available to shoppers at each location.

To achieve this, J. McLaughlin recently selected Aptos' — formerly TXT Retail's — solutions for Merchandise Financial Planning and Assortment Planning.

The Merchandise Financial Planning solution will support J. McLaughlin to set financial targets for all products and channels, while harmonizing buying decisions to expected demand. As the season progresses, the solution helps to easily simulate and make course corrections to keep a firm handle on the achievement of margin and inventory investment targets.

Through its selection of the Assortment Planning solution, J. McLaughlin will achieve customer-focused assortments that meet localized demand while improving sales, inventory turns and profitability.

"J. McLaughlin is the quintessential brand for classic American sportswear in neighborhoods from coast to coast; our customers deserve an experience that is authentic, personalized and consistently exceeds their expectations," said Mary Ellen Coyne, J. McLaughlin CEO. "Aptos' Singular Commerce platform in the cloud provides a foundation for exceptional customer engagement. Additionally, by adding TXT Retail's world-class planning capabilities, we will ensure the right styles are in stock at the right stores at the right time — a critical priority for our seasonal fluctuations."

"J. McLaughlin's momentum has been nothing short of amazing," said Noel Goggin, Aptos CEO and culture leader. "They are committed to the most advanced technologies that promote differentiating experiences; optimized, data-driven operations; and scalability for growth. It is an honor to partner with this fast-growing, forward-looking retailer."

Founded by brothers Kevin and Jay McLaughlin in 1977, and headquartered in New York, J. McLaughlin is a brand built on the concept of classic clothes with current relevance, sold in a friendly retail environment with a neighborhood feel. With 128 retail locations, J. McLaughlin promotes the "being a good neighbor" vibe, ensuring a warmly residential feel and exemplary customer service in their stores. The company also operates a fully responsive digital flagship at www.jmclaughlin.com.

About Aptos "Engaging Customers Differently"

In an era of virtually limitless choice, sustained competitive advantage only comes to retailers who engage customers differently – by truly understanding who they are, what they want and why they buy. At Aptos, we too, believe that Engaging Customers Differently™ is critical to our success. We are committed to a deep understanding of each of our clients, to fulfilling their needs with the retail industry's most comprehensive omni-channel solutions, and to fostering long-term relationships built on tangible value and trust. More than 1,000 retail brands rely upon our Singular Commerce™ platform to deliver every shopper a personalized, empowered and seamless experience…no matter when, where or how they shop. Learn more: www.aptos.com

Follow Aptos on Twitter @Aptos_Retail

Aptos, the Aptos logo, "Engaging Customers Differently" and "Singular Commerce" are trademarks of Aptos, Inc. TXT is a trademark of TXT e-Solutions S.p.A. used by Aptos under license. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/j-mclaughlin-expands-retail-technology-transformation-with-aptos-singular-commerce-platform-in-the-cloud-300631397.html

SOURCE Aptos, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aptos.com

