J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPA Global Licensing Inc., Appointed to Palm Beach Development Council Board of Directors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Development Board (BDB), Palm Beach County's official economic development organization, recently announced that J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL), has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Prince will serve as part of the group of notable county leaders working collectively and collaboratively to position Palm Beach County as one of the country's top business and growth locations.

In his role at USPAGL, Prince provides executive leadership for the iconic sport-inspired U.S. Polo Assn. brand, which has a $1.7 billion global footprint and is represented across 180 countries. He also oversees the company's more than 1,100 global retail stores, digital commerce and global partnerships, as well as operational and financial management.

Prior to joining USPAGL, Prince was President and CEO of Cole Haan where he served as a Board Member. He also has served as COO of Guess, CFO of Nike Affiliates and, earlier, as CFO of Converse, a Nike subsidiary. As an alumnus of Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, Prince not only serves on the Board of Visitors but also established a scholarship for the school. In addition, he is one of the signature sponsors for Duke's Annual Art Basel event held in Miami, recognized as one of the largest global influencer, and Duke-sponsored, events in the world.

"I relocated to South Florida, specifically Palm Beach County, after living in both New York City and Los Angeles. I truly appreciate the many and diverse opportunities we have here, all enhanced by our beautiful weather, active lifestyle and thriving commerce," said Prince. "I look forward to serving the Business Development Board and the Palm Beach community where I live and work by aggressively seeking the right opportunities to grow our county's business and commerce while also giving back to the community."

BDB directors assist in bringing new business to Palm Beach County and help with expanding local companies. Over the past five years, the directors assisted companies that have created more than 12,600 direct jobs with average salaries greater than $67,000, resulting in more than $693 million in capital investment to Palm Beach County and an economic impact that exceeds $5.87 billion. The 2018-2019 fiscal year alone resulted in 34 companies relocating to or expanding in Palm Beach County, creating 2,725 high-salary jobs for Palm Beach County residents.

"I am pleased to have had the opportunity to appoint J. Michael Prince as the District 1 representative to the Business Development Board," said Palm Beach County Commissioner Hal R. Valeche. "Michael's background and expertise, I am certain, will greatly support the Board in its mission of transforming the economy of Palm Beach County through the recruitment and retention of game-changing businesses."

Added Business Development Board President and CEO Kelly Smallridge, "The Business Development Board assembles the top business leaders in Palm Beach County to facilitate economic development initiatives such as bringing high-paying jobs to the county. Given Michael's tremendous experience leading global brands to success, we are thrilled that he will be bringing his knowledge and talent to the county."

U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States founded in 1890, making it one of the oldest sports governing bodies. With a global footprint of $1.7 billion and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the fourth-largest sports licensor and 36th overall in License Global magazine's 2019 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. now takes its place alongside such iconic sports brands as Major League Baseball, National Football League and National Basketball Association.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and the exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA's global licensing program. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. USPAGL also produces global broadcasts to bring the sport of polo to consumers and sports fans around the world including the GAUNTLET OF POLO, the sport's new high-goal $1 million prize money series played on U.S. Polo Assn. Field at International Polo Club Palm Beach (IPC).

About the Business Development Board:

The Business Development Board of Palm Beach County is the official public/private economic development organization for Palm Beach County and Enterprise Florida. Founded in 1982 as a not-for-profit corporation, our primary purpose is to attract and retain new industry, business investment, high-quality jobs and workforce development through corporate relocations, expansions and international trade. During the past five years, the BDB has assisted companies that have created more than 12,822 direct jobs with average salaries greater than $69,062, resulting in more than $777 million in capital investment to Palm Beach County and an economic impact that exceeds $6.87 billion. Additional information can be found at BDB.org.

