J. Michael Whitted Joins Hillenbrand as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development

"As a company, we are focused on building platforms to develop scale and enhance leadership positions in targeted markets to drive profitable growth," said Joe Raver, Hillenbrand President & CEO. "Mike brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of identifying and executing strategic acquisitions, having advised on over 100 deals to create value in his previous positions."

Whitted brings more than 20 years of strategy and M&A experience to the company, having served most recently as Vice President, Corporate Development for SPX Corporation and SPX Flow, Inc. Prior to that, he served as a vice president for Bear Stearns where he led corporate finance and M&A advisory transactions. Whitted's experience also includes roles at CIBC World Markets, Bankers Trust, and First Chicago NBD. Whitted earned his Bachelor's of Business Administration degree with an emphasis in Finance and Business Economics from the University of Michigan.



Raver continued, "Mike will play an integral role in helping us accelerate our profitable growth strategy with disciplined M&A as we continue to transform Hillenbrand into a world-class, global diversified industrial company."

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio is composed of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/j-michael-whitted-joins-hillenbrand-as-senior-vice-president-of-strategy-and-corporate-development-300669765.html

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hillenbrand.com

