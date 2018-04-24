SHAWNEE, Okla., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Roger Henson, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Law in recognition of his role as an Attorney.

Located in Shawnee, Oklahoma J. Roger Henson specializes in "business law and other matters concerning finance." The law firm specializes in offering their clients legal advice within the areas of Probate, Guardianships, Wills – Trusts, Business law, Real estate, and Contracts.

Amassing over forty one years of experience in the field of Law, Henson is a prominent professional in the field. Throughout his career, Henson has attained expertise within the areas of Real Estate Law, Estate Planning & Probate, and Guardianship. Furthermore, he is a second-generation attorney, following in the footsteps of his father, who he feels contributed to his own successful law career. Currently serving patients in the Shawnee, Oklahoma area as a Private Attorney, Henson is dedicated to offering his clients the quality legal services that they deserve.

Throughout the course of his education and training, Henson attained his Bachelor of Arts degree from the Oklahoma Baptist University in 1973, and went on to earn his Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1976.



In order to further his professional development, Henson maintains memberships with the American Bar Association, Oklahoma Bar Association, U.S. Supreme Court, and the U.S. District Court – Western, Northern and Eastern Districts of Oklahoma.

Henson dedicates this recognition to his father, Almon E. Henson.

The office of J. Roger Henson, PLLC, is located at 2801 North Kickapoo Avenue, in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

For more information, or to contact Henson regarding his legal services, please call (405) 273-8558.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/j-roger-henson-esq-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300635844.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

