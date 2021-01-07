J. Rosen Group Brings Over 35 years of Advertising and Marketing Experience in a Homecoming to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's global world, quality and effective campaigns can be managed from anywhere. After 35 years of success in New York and Los Angeles, J. Rosen Group has decided to return home to Albuquerque, N.M. JRG specializes in Advertising and Marketing for all size companies – from multi-national pharmaceutical companies to local healthcare and business endeavors.

"We pride ourselves on our analytics platform. By providing a fully transparent 24/7 experience all our clients know what is happening throughout the campaign and where the budget is being spent," says Jory Rosen, President of JRG. "This transparent view allows our clients to not only feel 100% secure, but also opens up detailed conversations about the best strategies going forward."

Starting at KOAT-TV/ABC in Albuquerque and working in television, advertising and marketing for his whole career of over 35 years, Jory felt it was time to come home. With the influx of production in New Mexico it made sense to come back to his roots, to continue his successful business in the industry.

"Albuquerque is where I grew up and first got my passion for television production and so much more. Being a successful producer is something I love to do and is just part of what makes JRG so unique," says Jory. "The total package of services we are able to provide, from development to production and successful implementation is rarely seen in the industry."

Jory is also a new incoming member of the Board, Rotary Club of Albuquerque Del Norte, member of Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce and New Mexico Association of Commerce and Industry. He is part of a New Mexico family tradition who for over 40 years have been involved in helping business, corporations and non-profit organizations find their strongest voices to grow and succeed.

