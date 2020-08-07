J-STAR Research & XtalPi Host 2020 Pharmaceutical Crystallization Summit

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J-STAR Research, Inc. (J-Star) and XtalPi will be hosting the 2020 Pharmaceutical Crystallization Summit on October 7th and 8th, 2020, online (live).

Organizers have lined up academic and industrial experts from across the globe to look at the ever-expanding toolbox of capabilities to meet the challenges in API crystallization. The Summit will emphasize the importance of understanding fundamentals and root causes of problems to speed up process and product developments.

Topical Sessions

Smarter Solid-State Research via Prediction and Simulation Physical Property Based Crystallization Process Development Particle Engineering and DS-DP Co-Processing Partnering for addressing challenges of today and the future

Professionals interested in pharmaceutical crystallization are welcome to register for the Summit free at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5761077399030726159.

For more program details please see: https://crystallization-summit.jstar-research.com/

J-Star Research (https://www.jstar-research.com/) is an innovative CRO and outsourcing partner for the pharma and bio industries and a leading provider of R&D services in complex organic synthesis and crystallization for a variety of pharmaceutical clients globally.

Founded in 1996, J-Star has garnered a reputation as a trustworthy North American partner with a multi-disciplinary team of over 100 employees (including 67 PhDs), many with decades of R&D experience in leading pharma companies.

XtalPi (https://www.xtalpi.com/en/) is a pharmaceutical technology company reinventing the industry's approach to drug research and development with its Intelligent Digital Drug Discovery and Development (ID4) platform, which provides accurate predictions on the physiochemical and pharmaceutical properties of small-molecule candidates for drug design, solid-form selection, and other critical aspects of drug development.

Founded in 2014 by a group of quantum physicists at MIT, XtalPi has built an elite team with expertise in physics, chemistry, pharmaceutical R&D, and algorithm design, helping it to establish strategic partnerships with top international pharmaceutical companies.

