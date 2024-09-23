J-Stories launches special page to report on largest Japan-Taiwan summit bringing together startups and investors in the region

This year's event in Tokyo expanded to its largest scale yet amid growing interest in Taiwan's dominant semiconductor and AI sectors

Japan's solutions-focused news service J-Stories is an official media partner of the 2024 Japan-Taiwan Innovations Summit.

TOKYO, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Japan-Taiwan Innovation Summit, the largest startup event to date featuring Japanese and Taiwanese aspiring to expand overseas, was held this month (Sept.17-18) in central Tokyo. Over 1,000 participants from various sectors – including politics, academia, large business and media – engaged with approximately 70 innovative startups over the two days.

The annual summit, which started two years ago, expanded further from previous years, incorporating cutting-edge industries, including AI, biomedical science, cybersecurity, digital services, fintech, defense and aerospace.

The two-day event was co-hosted by Taiwan's National Development Council (NDC) , a government body of Taiwan, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government . Tokyo-based media agency Pacific Bridge Media & Consulting also supported the event as the official media partner, featuring various reports and videos about the event on a special online page , bridging the gap between Taiwan's top entrepreneurs and the startup community in Japan.

Discussed among the main topics were Taiwan's booming semiconductor supply chain and its uninhibited growth potential within the next decade. Taiwan's leading chipmaker, TSMC , was launched as a startup more than three decades ago with the support of the Taiwanese government. Now, the international company is building factories in southern Japan, giving those in Tokyo high hopes for Taiwan's investments in bumping up semiconductor production capabilities and building more factories in Japan.

At this year's summit, it was not only Taiwanese entrepreneurs who took the floor, but also Japanese startups. The summit featured a significant number of Japanese participants from financial institutions, venture capitalists, and trading companies. This increased Japanese involvement is expected to strengthen the Japan-Taiwan network and contribute to the development of a thriving international ecosystem.

To start Day 1, Taiwan's NDC Minister Liu Chin-Ching (Paul Liu), the Taiwanese delegation leader for this summit, took the stage. Minister Liu stated: "We are implementing the 'Bridge Plan' to expand innovation internationally. While we have been advancing innovation domestically in Taiwan, our future goal is to pursue international collaboration, with Japan being our first partner." He emphasized the significance of Japan and Taiwan's collaborative efforts.

A video message from Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike was shown following Liu's speech. She emphasized, "Taiwan and Japan have built a strong cooperative relationship. Let's join forces between Tokyo and Taiwan to launch significant innovation."

Among the speakers was Kei Furukawa, an Investment Partner at UTokyo IPC , who gave a lecture titled "Innovation and Startup Development Systems at the University of Tokyo VC," discussing the advancement of innovation and entrepreneurship through collaboration between government and universities in Japan.

Additionally, there were presentations from Japanese and Taiwanese startups and innovation companies, speeches by notable guests, and more. The summit concluded with an invitation-only opening ceremony for the Taiwan Startup Tokyo office and a gala dinner with investors.

Event Overview:

Name: 2024 Japan-Taiwan Innovation Summit

2024 Japan-Taiwan Innovation Summit Date: September 17 (Tuesday) - 18 (Wednesday), 2024, 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

September 17 (Tuesday) - 18 (Wednesday), 2024, Venue: Tokyo Innovation Base (TiB) 2nd Floor (3-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo , in front of Yurakucho Station)

Tokyo Innovation Base (TiB) 2nd Floor (3-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, , in front of Yurakucho Station) Format: On-site participation

On-site participation Languages: Chinese, Japanese, and English (with simultaneous interpretation)

Chinese, Japanese, and English (with simultaneous interpretation) Organizer: Startup Island TAIWAN

About J-Stories:

J-Stories is an online news platform that communicates innovative ideas, products, and technologies from Japan that address global issues to audiences and investors worldwide in Japanese, English, and Chinese. As the media partner for the "2024 Japan-Taiwan Innovation Summit," J-Stories will be publishing articles about the summit before and after the event.

