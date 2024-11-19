J Street Property Services Expands with Strategic Acquisition of Hudson Peters' Property Management Division

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J Street Property Services, a rapidly growing leader in third-party property management known for its client-centered and community-focused approach, proudly announces its acquisition of the property management division of Hudson Peters Commercial. This strategic expansion brings over one million square feet of office, multifamily, retail, and industrial space under J Street's management, further strengthening its footprint in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and bolstering its dedication to a culture-first approach in property management.

This acquisition aligns with J Street's mission to deliver high-quality management services that meet the unique needs of property owners and tenants. By integrating a talented team from Hudson Peters Commercial who share J Street's values and service philosophy, the acquisition ensures a seamless transition that benefits clients and employees alike.

"Our decision to acquire this portfolio is a commitment to grow with integrity, honoring our client relationships and core values," said Shea Byers, CEO & Principal of J Street Property Services. "We are thrilled to welcome new clients and employees who share our vision for property management, service, and community impact."

With this acquisition, J Street welcomes six seasoned property management professionals from Hudson Peters Commercial. Known for their collaborative and client-focused expertise, these new team members will enhance J Street's reputation for integrity, accountability, and tenant and resident satisfaction.

Hudson Peters Commercial's clients will enjoy J Street's advanced technological resources while continuing to receive the high level of service they have come to expect. This acquisition allows J Street to leverage synergies across both portfolios, ultimately delivering increased efficiency, innovation, and value.

"This acquisition represents an important milestone for J Street as we grow with intention, focusing on properties and clients that align with our commitment to service excellence," added Tommy Wells, COO & Principal at J Street Property Services. "We look forward to working closely with our new clients and ensuring a smooth transition."

