J Street Property Services Secures Land for Future Multifamily Development in Kerrville, TX

KERRVILLE, Texas, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J Street Property Services has officially closed on a large parcel of land in Kerrville, Texas that will soon be home to The Bluewood, a highly anticipated multifamily residential development. The first phase of this project will deliver 273 premium apartment homes, with plans for a potential second phase adding more than 250 additional units in 2026.

Situated in the scenic city of Kerrville, The Bluewood is poised to offer a mix of premium apartment homes, thoughtfully designed to accommodate the diverse needs of future residents. Its modern amenities and prime location in the Texas Hill Country will make it an attractive option for those seeking elevated living. "We are thrilled to be moving forward with The Bluewood," said Shea Byers. "This project wouldn't be possible without the dedicated efforts of all our partners, and we're excited to see how it will contribute to The City of Kerrville's growth." Construction is slated to begin November 2024, with leasing expected to commence in early Spring 2026.

This dynamic project is made possible through the collective efforts of our dedicated partners:

Phoenix Capital serves as the Capital Partner, providing strategic investment and financial backing for the project.

Mason Joseph is the HUD lender, securing vital financing to facilitate the construction process.

Cross Architecture is the architecture firm, responsible for the overall design, blending functional living spaces with modern architectural elements.

Blazer Building, as the General Contractor, will oversee the construction to ensure timely delivery and top-tier execution.

Workshop Studio is managing the interior design, curating thoughtful, stylish, and inviting living spaces that will enhance the resident experience.

For more information about The Bluewood or partnership opportunities, please contact Clint Williamson VP of Partnerships at [email protected]

