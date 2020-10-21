J-Talks Live explores Media in Crisis: Can Journalism Survive - and Thrive - in this Year of Challenge?

The featured guests are S. Mitra Kalita , senior vice-president for news, opinion and programming for CNN Digital, and Rasmus Kleis Nielsen , director of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford. They will be in conversation with host Anna Maria Tremonti , also the host of the CBC podcast More .

"We are delighted to welcome Rasmus and Mitra to our CJF J-Talks to share their insights, knowledge and experience on the future of journalism in a troubling time," says CJF chair Kathy English, currently a journalism fellow at the Reuters Institute. "We know that journalism around the world faces multiple and multifaceted crises—exacerbated by this global pandemic—and that this is a critical time to examine how news organizations can move forward to serve the public's growing need for quality journalism."

In addition to the pandemic, the reckoning over race and gender representation in newsrooms, the polarized political environment, growing public mistrust of institutions including journalism, declining ad revenues and diverted audience attention all challenge media organizations to adapt, and to do so quickly.

Kalita, based in New York City, leads CNN's national news desk and efforts to share its journalism across an array of platforms. She was previously managing editor for editorial strategy at the Los Angeles Times, where she innovated new forms of storytelling and increased audience engagement, including hiring a correspondent to cover "Black Twitter."

In addition to his director role, Nielsen is a professor of political communication at the University of Oxford. He was previously director of research at the Reuters Institute and editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Press/Politics. He has done extensive research on journalism, U.S. politics and various forms of activism.

This free virtual event is part of the CJF's J-Talks program, which explores pressing journalistic issues.

DATE: Thursday, October 29, 2020, 1 p.m. EDT. / 10 a.m. PDT.

