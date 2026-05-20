J. Thelander Consulting Launches Investor Portal, Giving PE and VC Firms a Single Source of Truth on Portfolio Company Compensation - at No Cost

Thelander expands its proprietary platform to include a new dashboard that provides investors with visibility into each portfolio company's compensation, and how it compares to real-time market data

MIAMI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Thelander Consulting, the premier compensation data and consulting firm for the global private capital markets, today announced the launch of its Investor Portal, a first of its kind dashboard for providing venture capital and private equity firms with a holistic, real-time view of compensation across their portfolio companies. The portal establishes a single source of truth that empowers firms to make educated decisions on all aspects of total cash and equity across their entire portfolio. It is available at no cost to any investment firm who wants visibility into their portfolio companies' compensation, even if they are not Thelander clients.

To get started, investment firms can opt-in to the portal by providing Thelander with their portfolio companies' current compensation data - either through direct survey participation, or submitting their portfolio companies' data for Thelander to level and match. Once the data has been accepted into the database, investors can log on to the Thelander platform, select each portfolio company, and view metrics such as current base salary, actual and target bonus, total cash, founder and non-founder equity percentages for each individual, as well as insights into how their current figures compare to real-time global market data.

"Compensation represents one of the largest expenses for any private company and is a critical driver of success when competing for talent," noted Jody Thelander, founder and CEO of J. Thelander Consulting. "To make an educated compensation decision, you first need to know what the individual's current mix of cash and equity is and then what the market pays. The Investor Portal is designed to be your single source of truth. Think of it like a map - it gives you the lay of the land, and from there, you can decide what route to go."

It is a win-win because investment firms gain unprecedented visibility into their portfolio companies on one platform, and the depth of industry benchmarks is expanded for all parties to make smarter, more strategic decisions. Since Thelander only surveys private companies, it is a direct apples to apples comparison with no public company comparators mixed in. All data is published in aggregate only with no individual names or company names reported.

Backed by a database of more than 5,000 investment firms and private companies, and curating 1.5 million data points in total, Thelander's survey-based platform delivers trustworthy, real-time benchmarks that go far beyond what a payroll plugin or cap table management collects. As a dedicated compensation data and consulting firm with nearly three decades of specialized experience, Thelander gathers insights directly from executives and leaders within the private capital markets, ensuring relevance and reliability that can't be found anywhere else.

The Investor Portal builds on prior platform innovations, including year-over-year trend analysis and compensation planning tools, further solidifying Thelander as the gold standard for private market intelligence. Thelander's approach continues to meet the needs of private companies and investment firms driving global innovation. By providing deeper, more actionable insights, the platform helps leaders align compensation strategies with business goals, support successful fundraising efforts, and retain top talent in an increasingly competitive environment.

To access the Investor Portal today, schedule a demo here or email [email protected] to get started.

About J. Thelander Consulting

J. Thelander Consulting is the leading compensation data and consulting firm for privately held tech and life science companies as well as venture capital, private equity, family offices and corporate venture firms. With nearly three decades of experience, Thelander is the only firm covering the entire private capital markets with real-time, survey-based compensation data, insights, and analysis. Data is available by subscription to the Thelander platform through survey participation and/or paid access. The consulting practice, led by Jody Thelander, provides tailored support to design and optimize compensation infrastructure as companies and firms grow. Founded in 1997, J. Thelander Consulting is now based in Miami, Florida.

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SOURCE J. Thelander Consulting