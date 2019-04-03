J. Tomilson Hill, Former Chairman, President and CEO of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management Joins Crux Informatics Board

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crux Informatics ("Crux"), a leading data operations and delivery company, today announced that J. Tomilson ("Tom") Hill has joined its Board of Directors. This appointment adds significant asset management expertise and leadership as Crux further enhances its leading solution for better data flow in the financial services industry.

J. Tomilson Hill is a private investor whose career has spanned both investment banking and the asset management business over the last five decades. After serving as co-President and co-CEO of Lehman Brothers from 1990 to 1993, Mr. Hill joined The Blackstone Group as a General Partner and Member of the Management Committee. He served as President and CEO of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management for 18 years, before stepping down on January 1, 2019. From March 2007 to the end of 2018, Mr. Hill was the Vice Chairman of Blackstone and served as a member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Hill is a graduate of Harvard College and the Harvard Business School. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations where he is Chairman Emeritus of the Investment Committee, and is a member of the Board of Directors of Lincoln Center Theater, where he is Chairman Emeritus. He is Chairman Emeritus of the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., and currently serves on the Investment Committee of the Smithsonian Institution and the Executive Committee and the Board of Trustees of The Metropolitan Museum of Art. He also serves on the Board of the Telluride Foundation, the Advantage Testing Foundation, the Friends of the High Line, and Our Lady Queen of Angels School, a parochial school (K-8th grade) in Spanish Harlem. He is a member of the Advisory Board of Christie's and a member of the Board of Directors of First Eagle Investment Management, Hamilton Insurance Group, Limited, Advantage Testing, Inc. and Crux Informatics.

Philip Brittan, CEO of Crux, said, "With Tom's appointment to our Board, we now have access to one of the pre-eminent leaders in asset management and the capital markets. Over a 40-year career, Tom has built a superlative reputation on Wall Street and is highly recognized for seeing trends in banking and alternative asset management long before peers. To that point, Tom was one of the original backers of systematic funds, clearly grasping the importance of big data in the investment decision process. His unmatched knowledge and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our offering to investment managers, so they can improve data flow, drive insights and generate better alpha, faster."

Mr. Hill said, "A voluminous amount of data is flying at asset managers at a pace never before seen. As a result, firms are spending an incredible amount of time, resources and capital uncovering and cleaning data sets, and not enough time applying that data to make smart and differentiated investment decisions. Crux has an answer to that problem – a secure cloud platform with expert services that helps clients connect with on-demand, alpha-generating data. I look forward to working with Philip and the entire Crux team to continue building and scaling their offering, and ultimately, transforming the data industry."

Today, data operations and delivery is expensive, time consuming and frustrating. But it doesn't have to be. Crux helps companies reliably process and onboard the data they need, when they need it, and where they need it. This allows our customers to focus on driving productivity and creating better business outcomes. Our cloud platform and expert services connect data users and suppliers so data can flow.

