J VINEYARDS & WINERY UNVEILS THREE-PART CHEFS' SERIES "SHIFTING THE LENS" TO SPOTLIGHT UNIQUE VOICES IN THE CULINARY & WINEMAKING WORLD

Beginning July 2022, the three chefs will rotate through two-week culinary residencies at the J Vineyards Bubble Room to intertwine their unique backgrounds with J Vineyards' award-winning portfolio of sparkling and terroir-driven wines. While indulging in their thoughtfully crafted five-course tasting menus—paired exquisitely with small-lot wines from Winemaker Nicole Hitchcock—guests will be able to converse directly with the chefs to learn more about their story, creative process and inspiration for every dish. Those interested can make reservations via https://www.jwine.com/shifting-the-lens.html . In collaboration with the chefs, J Vineyards will debut Shifted Lens™, a limited release Brut Rosé wine with a customized gift box inspired by each guest chef's personal journey to commemorate the series.

"It has become increasingly important for businesses to support and elevate diverse communities, especially in historically homogenous industries like culinary and wine," said Chef Preeti Mistry. "I'm grateful to collaborate with E. & J. Gallo and J Vineyards & Winery on this important program alongside my colleagues to spotlight issues that impact our industries and beyond."

"J Vineyards & Winery was founded on the premise that representation, diverse perspectives and personal histories are essential to creating a memorable experience," said Nicole Hitchcock, Head Winemaker, J Vineyards & Winery. "As a female-founded and led winery, inclusivity has continued to be a central part of our heritage, and we are committed to fulfilling our vital role in shaping racial and gender representation in the wine industry for generations to come. To kick off the program, we are honored to be collaborating with innovative culinary visionaries who align with J Vineyards' core values."

The Shifting the Lens Chefs' Series residencies are scheduled as follows:

July 7-10 ; July 14-17 : Chef Jenny Dorsey is a Chinese American chef, food writer and the founder of a community-based nonprofit and educational platform named Studio ATAO. Dorsey is also known for competing on Food Network's Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay , and Cutthroat Kitchen.

August 18-21 ; August 25-28 : Chef Preeti Mistry , twice nominated by the James Beard Foundation for "Best Chef of the West," is the former owner of Oakland's Juhu Beach Club and Navi Kitchen . Mistry is also known for competing on Top Chef Season 6 and is the co-author of The Juhu Beach Club Cookbook.

September 29-October 2 ; October 6-9 : Currently living in New York City , Chef Shenarri "Greens" Freeman is a plant-based chef, holistic researcher and health and wellness advocate. Known for her soulful Southern cooking, Freeman has been recently profiled in the New York Times , Bloomberg, and Vogue.

Throughout the year, J Vineyards will roll out additional program components, including a curated career event in collaboration with E. & J. Gallo Winery's leadership and diversity-focused wine organizations to discuss the art and business of winemaking, with plans to continuously adapt and develop solutions to improve Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the wine industry.

To learn more about Shifting the Lens and for booking information for the Chef's Series, visit https://www.jwine.com/shifting-the-lens.html.

About J Vineyards & Winery

Since 1986, J Vineyards & Winery has earned a reputation as one of the top sparkling and still wine producers in California. J has come to be known for its celebrated estate vineyards, contemporary winery and world-class hospitality. Winemaker Nicole Hitchcock showcases her expertise and the diversity of California winegrowing regions through a portfolio of high-quality still and sparkling wines of distinction. The renowned J Tasting Room, located in Healdsburg in the heart of Russian River Valley, features exceptional tasting and pairing experiences, including an innovative culinary program led by Executive Chef Aaron Meneghelli and Estate Chef Forest Kellogg.

