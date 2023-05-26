J Vollbrecht Consulting Inc. Achieves 8(a) Certification, Empowering Growth and Expansion Opportunities

ESCALON, Calif., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J Vollbrecht Consulting Inc. (JVC), is a women-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned small business that specializes in providing project management and project controls support services to clients across the United States. This milestone achievement highlights JVC's commitment to growth, diversity, and its ability to compete in the federal marketplace.

The 8(a) program, administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), is designed to assist small businesses in their development and establish a solid foundation for future success. The program offers a wide range of support services, including mentorship, business training, and access to government contracts, enabling companies to navigate the complexities of federal procurement and drive growth in competitive industries.

By attaining 8(a) certification, JVC gains a significant advantage in the government contracting arena. This designation recognizes JVC's potential to provide high-quality professional and technical services and positions the company to secure valuable federal contracts. With this certification, JVC can leverage its expertise, innovation, and exceptional customer service to expand its operations and contribute to the advancement of federal initiatives.

The 8(a) program fosters opportunities for businesses like JVC to establish long-term relationships with government agencies, prime contractors, and other 8(a) certified companies. Through strategic partnerships and collaborations, JVC can enhance its capabilities, access new markets, and create a broader impact in the industry. This certification also opens doors to a network of resources through JVC's mentor/protégé agreement with Longenecker & Associates that will fuel JVC's growth trajectory.

"We are thrilled to be certified with the 8(a) Business Development Program," said Dr. Jennifer Vollbrecht/ CEO at JVC. "This achievement reflects our ongoing dedication to excellence and positions us for significant growth in the federal marketplace. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to making a positive impact through our services and solutions."

JVC's certification with the 8(a) program is a testament to the company's strong foundation, exceptional leadership, and commitment to excellence. The company was established 4 years ago and JVC has already demonstrated its ability to deliver innovative and high-quality products to its clients, exceeding their expectations and contributing to their success.

As an 8(a) certified company, JVC remains steadfast in its mission to provide cutting-edge solutions to its clients while expanding its footprint in the federal marketplace.

About JVC:

J Vollbrecht Consulting (JVC) is a women-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned small business. JVC specializes in providing project management and project controls support services to clients across the United States. The JVC team provides expertise to evaluate and systematically eliminate the nation's top scientific, energy and manufacturing risks through excellence in leadership, program management and strategy execution.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Taylor Brown

Business Manager

J Vollbrecht Consulting, Inc.

209-679-9925

[email protected]

www.jvc-inc.com

Note: The content of this press release is fictitious and for demonstration purposes only. JVC's actual achievements and information may differ significantly.

SOURCE J Vollbrecht Consulting