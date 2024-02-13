J Vollbrecht Consulting Secures Approval for GSA Schedule Contract, Streamlining Government Procurement Processes

ESCALON, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J Vollbrecht Consulting is pleased to announce that it has been officially approved for a General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule contract. This milestone achievement marks a significant step forward for the company in expanding its reach and providing specialized services to government agencies.

The GSA Schedule contract, awarded by the U.S. General Services Administration, streamlines the procurement process for government agencies seeking services from approved vendors. Through this contract vehicle, J Vollbrecht Consulting will be able to offer its expertise in project management and project controls to federal, state, and local government entities.

"We are thrilled to have received approval for our GSA Schedule contract," said Dr. Jennifer Vollbrecht, President/CEO at J Vollbrecht Consulting. "This milestone reflects our commitment to serving the needs of government agencies efficiently and effectively. With this contract in place, we look forward to providing our high-quality services to a broader range of public sector clients."

The GSA Schedule contract will enable government agencies to easily access J Vollbrecht Consulting's services while benefiting from pre-negotiated pricing, terms, and conditions. This streamlined procurement process saves valuable time and resources for government buyers, allowing them to quickly engage with trusted vendors like J Vollbrecht Consulting.

J Vollbrecht Consulting brings a wealth of unique qualifications, experience, and certifications to its government clients, ensuring they receive best-in-class services tailored to their specific needs. With a proven track record of success in DOE laboratories, the company is exceptionally well-positioned to deliver exceptional results for government projects of all sizes and scopes. Leveraging its expertise and experience, J Vollbrecht Consulting consistently provides innovative solutions and unparalleled support to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

Government agencies interested in procuring services from J Vollbrecht Consulting through the GSA Schedule contract can find more information on the GSA Advantage!® website or by contacting the company directly at [email protected].

About J Vollbrecht Consulting:

J Vollbrecht Consulting (JVC) is an 8(a), women-owned, and service-disabled veteran-owned small business. JVC specializes in providing project management and project controls support services to clients across the United States. The JVC team provides expertise to evaluate and systematically eliminate the nation's top scientific, energy and manufacturing risks through excellence in leadership, program management and strategy execution.

