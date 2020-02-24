J. Wilson Adds Broadcast News Veteran To Reputation Management Team

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public relations and reputation management agency J. Wilson Advisors announced today that PR and journalism veteran Hardy Spire has joined the firm as Managing Director. Spire will advise clients on navigating traditional and new media, messaging, crisis management, and integrated communications campaigns.

For more than two decades, Spire worked in television news, most recently as Senior Producer at CNN where he supervised production of "Inside Politics" and "Reliable Sources." At CBS News, he led D.C. coverage for "The Early Show," served as the White House producer and reported, edited, produced, and wrote news coverage in the U.S. and more than 40 countries. Since 2015, Hardy has advised individuals and organizations on PR and public affairs strategy at the global firm Golin.

"J. Wilson team has the skills, expertise, and connections typically found at much larger firms, with candid counsel and highly personal client service that you only get from a boutique," said Spire. "I have seen this team in action, and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of it."

Founded in 2018 by public relations veteran Michael Rubin, J. Wilson Advisors is a specialized communications agency that provides reputation and brand management, crisis communications, marketing, and digital strategy to sectors including healthcare, technology, transportation and financial services. During his career, Rubin has helped countless high-profile individuals and organizations around the world contain the fallout from #MeToo allegations, cyber breaches, transportation incidents, product recalls, and financial malfeasance.

"There's a certain perspective that you only get from decades behind the camera lens," said Michael Rubin, J. Wilson Advisors founding partner. "We are thrilled to have Hardy on our team, using that perspective to help clients tell their story."

J. Wilson Advisors

J. Wilson positions individuals and organizations as admired leaders, thought leaders, and market leaders. We have the experience and instincts to spark attention when our clients want it, and keep them out of the story when they don't. Our team and partners include media relations professionals from some of the world's most recognizable PR and advertising agencies; former journalists from top-tier national publications; and experts in business intelligence, digital strategy, and design. Visit JWilsonAdvisors.com to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE J. Wilson

Related Links

http://www.jwilsonadvisors.com

