J2 Medical Supply Announces Partnership with Yankee Alliance, Strengthening Healthcare Supply Chain and Advancing Supplier Diversity

J2 Medical Supply Inc. (J2MS), a California-based, wholly owned and operated, certified minority-owned business enterprise (MBE) manufacturer and distributor of critical healthcare supplies, announces a three-year contract with Yankee Alliance.

J2 Medical Supply, Inc. began their healthcare supply chain journey in 2019, when demand for medical supplies forced many health systems to seek new, alternative suppliers for their everyday essential protection products. With 37+ years of global supply chain sourcing and manufacturing experience across the ownership group, J2MS was uniquely positioned to enter this industry and establish a reputation for quality products and sustainable partnership.

This contract provides unique value to the Yankee Alliance members, offering high-quality products at competitive pricing, along with inventory assurance for committed volumes on products such as nitrile exam gloves, facial protection, disposable protective apparel, crutches and walkers, and antigen rapid test kits.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Yankee Alliance and its members," says Fred Lewis, CEO and Co-founder at J2 Medical Supply. "This agreement expands and enhances our national footprint in healthcare, and speaks to our mission at J2 Medical Supply, which is to help stabilize the national supply chain, while providing significant savings for every provider." Lewis added, "Our agility, experience, production relationships and logistical expertise, combined with proactive sourcing strategies, ensures members that they'll never hear the words backorder or allocation, again."

"Yankee Alliance couldn't be more excited for our new partnership with J2 Medical Supply," says Todd Senard, Manager of Contracting at Yankee Alliance. "It's comforting to know that we have a reliable diversity partner in J2 Medical that we can steer our members towards. We know that with the value and support J2 brings to the membership, that our partnership will grow exponentially over time."

Yankee Alliance is a Premier Inc. (PINC AI) affiliated network of 18,500 members across the country, including 214 acute care facilities. Yankee Alliance provides members with solutions to reduce supply chain and operating expenses. With expertise in industry best practices, the Yankee team offers expertise in analytics, contracting, and utilization technology, value analysis. Yankee Alliance provides services to members across the healthcare supply chain continuum.

J2 Medical Supply serves over 3,000 healthcare facilities in over 40 states and continues to expand their footprint in the industry, by maintaining focus on quality and service. This includes providing short-term inventory solutions to assist with sourcing on-demand for critical items.

